OpenText and TELUS partner to deliver Canadian sovereign AI-powered solutions for government and business

WATERLOO, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the leading information management company, and TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, today announced the launch of the OpenText and TELUS Canadian Sovereign Cloud. This offering empowers Canadian organizations and government agencies with access to enterprise-grade cloud computing and AI capabilities while ensuring complete data sovereignty — with every application, dataset, computation and network operation remaining securely within Canadian borders.

This strategic partnership brings together Canadian infrastructure, AI innovation and trusted advisory services to deliver a truly sovereign, secure and scalable cloud AI platform designed specifically for Canadian enterprises and government institutions. Today, OpenText already serves 1,600 Canadian institutions with nearly a thousand organizations actively using and benefiting from AI-powered applications in the cloud. Now, Canadian customers have access to a fully sovereign cloud and AI environment that meets the highest standards of data residency, security and compliance.

"OpenText is excited to partner with TELUS to deliver these strategic capabilities for Canadian customers. Together with TELUS, we are delivering a uniquely Canadian solution — one that empowers our customers to innovate with confidence, knowing their data and AI workloads remain protected and in-country."

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO

"This partnership represents a bold and important step forward in Canada's digital sovereignty. By combining TELUS' advanced Sovereign AI Factory offering with OpenText's enterprise AI capabilities, we are delivering Canada's first truly sovereign AI platform. Together with OpenText, we will enable our customers to leverage the complete AI development process — from building new AI models and fine-tuning existing ones for their specific needs, to deploying them in their business operations – all while keeping Canadian data safely within our nation's borders."

Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS

"Canada needs trusted data infrastructure and industry-leading sovereign AI capabilities to advance our technology sector. Seeing two leading, innovative Canadian companies come together to build the digital and AI backbone of the future underscores the kind of vision and leadership Canada needs right now. This will help build the economy of the future and serve Canadians in the digital economy of tomorrow. We need to see more collaborations like this to drive our nation forward."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

A Canadian-first cloud and AI platform

The OpenText and TELUS Canadian Sovereign Cloud is a purpose-built, enterprise-ready solution that runs entirely within TELUS' Canadian data centers, including highly secure facilities in Rimouski, Quebec, and Kamloops, British Columbia. It delivers high-performance AI computing capabilities within a secure environment, providing essential sovereign AI compute services for organizations requiring both advanced AI workloads and absolute compliance with Canadian security standards and privacy regulations.

A commercially proven solution

OpenText and TELUS, both early signatories of the Government of Canada's voluntary AI code of conduct, have long-standing track records of serving Canadian governments, businesses and institutions. With this new offering, OpenText and TELUS are extending their capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

In addition, OpenText's family of Aviator AI products will leverage TELUS' pioneering AI Factory to offer a sovereign configuration hosted entirely in Canada, enabling customers to realize the benefits of AI-enabled search and summarize while keeping data secure within Canadian borders.

OpenText's private cloud solutions are available through existing procurement vehicles and have undergone rigorous technical evaluation, making them ready for deployment today.

Supporting Canadian innovation and growth

The launch represents OpenText's and TELUS' broader commitment to Canadian innovation. The OpenText and TELUS Canadian Sovereign Cloud offers a uniquely Canadian solution that combines cloud agility with sovereign assurance, demonstrating how Canadian organizations can compete globally while maintaining complete control over their most valuable data.

Getting started with Sovereign AI

The OpenText and TELUS Canadian Sovereign Cloud will be available starting September 2025 for commercial and government customers across Canada. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit opentext.com/sovereign-ai-cloud and telus.com/aifactory .

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

LinkedIn I X

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 150 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

