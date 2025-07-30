OpenText to Showcase AI-Driven Threat Detection, Identity Security, and Application Protection at Black Hat USA 2025

WATERLOO, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ:OTEX), (TSX:OTEX) will join global cybersecurity leaders at Black Hat USA 2025 to showcase how organizations can protect identities, detect advanced threats, and respond with greater speed and precision.

With threats growing in complexity, OpenText Cybersecurity will showcase how its AI-powered, end-to-end security portfolio helps enterprise customers reduce risk, streamline operations, and build long-term cyber resilience. OpenText helps deliver integrated protection that meets regulatory requirements and supports board-level oversight. From DevSecOps to identity management to advanced threat detection and response, OpenText solutions are designed to support today's evolving security and compliance demands.

WHAT:

OpenText will showcase key capabilities that help security teams detect threats earlier, secure access, and protect applications:

Threat Detection and Response – Help teams uncover threats earlier, reduce dwell time, and respond faster with full-spectrum visibility (SIEM + SOAR + XDR) and behavioral analytics.

– Help teams uncover threats earlier, reduce dwell time, and respond faster with full-spectrum visibility (SIEM + SOAR + XDR) and behavioral analytics. Application Security Testing – Enable developers and security teams to catch vulnerabilities earlier, reduce rework, and improve accuracy across all types of code.

– Enable developers and security teams to catch vulnerabilities earlier, reduce rework, and improve accuracy across all types of code. Identity and Access Management – Support secure access and consistent policy enforcement across hybrid environments with automation, governance, and strong authentication.

WHEN:

August 2-7, 2025

WHERE:

OpenText at Booth 5739

Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Las Vegas, Nevada

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

