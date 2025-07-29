OpenText Private Cloud Enables Global Organizations to Run Local Sovereign Information Clouds

WATERLOO, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), a global leader in information management, today announced significant enhancements to its Private Cloud offerings, designed to meet the growing demand for data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and localized control in an increasingly complex digital economy.

Global organizations need control of their applications, data and processing and need to eliminate dependencies on data residency laws, privacy regulations, and operational requirements that vary by country and region.

OpenText™ Private Cloud enables enterprises to operate globally while maintaining strict control over where and how their data is stored, processed, and protected—ensuring compliance with local laws and building trust with customers and regulators alike.

Global Reach, Local Control

OpenText Private Cloud is purpose-built for organizations that need to be global in scale but local in execution. With data centers strategically located across key regions — including Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia — OpenText provides customers with the flexibility to choose where their data resides. This ensures that sensitive information remains within national borders, in compliance with data sovereignty requirements such as GDPR and emerging regulations in the EU.

"Data sovereignty and local platform control is now a top technology and business priority for the world's largest organizations," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText. "The OpenText Private Cloud give customers the confidence to innovate globally while respecting the legal and cultural expectations of every market they serve, and to deploy locally and have complete control within their country of choice."

Tailored for Regulated Industries

OpenText Private Cloud is designed for highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, bio-technology, energy, and the public sector. These sectors face stringent compliance mandates that require not only secure data storage but also auditable controls, encryption, and localized data governance.

With OpenText, customers benefit from:

Dedicated, single-tenant environments that provide maximum isolation and security.

Customizable deployment options to meet specific regulatory and operational needs.

End-to-end encryption and key management with customer-controlled keys.

Comprehensive compliance support for standards such as ISO 27001, HIPAA, Protected B, IRAP, and more.

A Trusted Partner for Digital Transformation

OpenText Private Cloud is part of the OpenText Cloud, a unified platform that supports the full spectrum of information management—from content services and cybersecurity to analytics and AI. Customers can seamlessly integrate their private cloud environments with OpenText's public cloud services or on-premises systems, enabling hybrid and multi-cloud strategies that align with their digital transformation goals.

"OpenText has been instrumental in helping us navigate the complexities of data sovereignty as we expand into new markets," said Shannon Bell, EVP and Chief Digital Officer of OpenText. "Our Private Cloud offering gives us the agility to scale globally while maintaining the trust of our customers and regulators locally."

Key Offerings

OpenText Content Management : AI-led content services that empower organizations to capture, archive, search, and summarize across both structured and unstructured data.

AI-led content services that empower organizations to capture, archive, search, and summarize across both structured and unstructured data. OpenText Observability and Service Management : AI-led service management solutions that unify experiences and delivers efficiency across multiple enterprise functions including IT, HR, Services, Support, and Supply Chain.

AI-led service management solutions that unify experiences and delivers efficiency across multiple enterprise functions including IT, HR, Services, Support, and Supply Chain. OpenText Cybersecurity : From threat detection and response to data encryption, identity access management, and application security, OpenText helps organizations mitigate risks and protect sensitive information.

From threat detection and response to data encryption, identity access management, and application security, OpenText helps organizations mitigate risks and protect sensitive information. Private Cloud Infrastructure : OpenText ensures full data residency and sovereignty with its private cloud infrastructure. This offering guarantees that data remains within the designated jurisdiction, supporting compliance with local regulations and standards.

OpenText ensures full data residency and sovereignty with its private cloud infrastructure. This offering guarantees that data remains within the designated jurisdiction, supporting compliance with local regulations and standards. Private AI Capabilities : OpenText Aviator enables secure, in-country generative AI for on-premise solutions. This capability allows organizations to leverage the power of AI while maintaining control over their data and ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements.

OpenText Aviator enables secure, in-country generative AI for on-premise solutions. This capability allows organizations to leverage the power of AI while maintaining control over their data and ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements. Sovereign AI Data Cloud: OpenText offers a secure, single-tenant environment for managing and analyzing sensitive data. This solution is aligned with government standards, providing a trusted platform for public sector organizations and regulated industries.

Looking Ahead

As data sovereignty regulations continue to evolve, OpenText remains committed to helping customers stay ahead of the curve. The company is actively expanding its global data center footprint and investing in advanced compliance automation, AI-driven governance, and localized support services.

"Our mission is to empower organizations to manage and protect their information—wherever it lives," added Barrenechea. "With OpenText Private Cloud, our customers can confidently embrace the future of global business, knowing their data is secure, compliant, and under their control."

