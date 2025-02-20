OpenText Launches Next Generation OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud With AI Powered Threat Detection and Response Capabilities

AI-powered threat defense to process billions of machine events and seamlessly integrate with existing security solutions to boost detection response and reduce risks for users of Microsoft Security tools

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced OpenText™ Core Threat Detection and Response, a new AI-powered cybersecurity solution for threat detection to be generally available with Cloud Editions 25.2. OpenText has greatly expanded its Cybersecurity portfolio in recent years, and its next generation of innovation is centered on enabling enterprises with world-class threat hunting, detection and response capabilities. Protecting against threats both inside and outside an organization, OpenText is dedicated to helping organizations gain the strongest defense postures possible, in a machine-to-machine attack world.

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response will be available on Microsoft Azure. The solution is deeply integrated with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Security Copilot to empower organizations to stop attacks quickly and efficiently before damage occurs. Furthermore, OpenText has a threat integration studio that allows customers to integrate and ingest telemetry from other network solutions, applications, security tools, and enterprise technologies into OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response.

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud tackles a wide range of security challenges, from application and data protection to identity and access management, security operations, and digital forensics. As a recognized leader in cybersecurity with over 7,500 global enterprise customers, OpenText delivers cutting-edge solutions that safeguard organizations of all sizes.

While external threats often dominate security strategies, insider threats — whether intentional, accidental, or due to stolen credentials — remain a costly and persistent danger. Often evading detection and causing significant damage, insider-related incidents now cost organizations an average of $16.2 million annually, according to the 2023 Cost of Insider Risks Global Report by Ponemon and Sullivan. Cybersecurity talent shortages have worsened the issue, leaving many organizations exposed without proactive detection measures. OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, combined with OpenText's threat hunting services and integration toolkits, meets this challenge headfirst.

"Enterprises need a way to continuously adapt threat analysis to the unique behaviors of their organization without further straining security teams," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products. "OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud represents a significant leap forward in advanced threat detection and investigation, offering a solution that is easy to use, implement, and maintain. Our composable open XDR architecture ensures that the solution can easily work with existing security tools customers may have for identity management, data loss prevention, or endpoint protection. We are also integrating our threat detection solutions with OpenText Content Management through easy integration kits to provide customers insights across applications, endpoints, and networks. This is part of our broader strategy to deliver holistic security solutions that protect the entire attack surface."

In summary, OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response delivers:

Elevated Security Posture: Uses hundreds of AI algorithms to dramatically enhance detection capability and accuracy, helping organizations to improve their i security posture without the need for complex security stack overhauls.

Uses hundreds of AI algorithms to dramatically enhance detection capability and accuracy, helping organizations to improve their i security posture without the need for complex security stack overhauls. Rapid Detection and Elimination: Advanced anomaly detection that dynamically adapts to changes in operating environments and ensures contextually relevant threat detection. With multi-cloud integrations, OpenText's automatic correlation of anomalies significantly reduces the time needed to uncover critical threats.

Advanced anomaly detection that dynamically adapts to changes in operating environments and ensures contextually relevant threat detection. With multi-cloud integrations, OpenText's automatic correlation of anomalies significantly reduces the time needed to uncover critical threats. Adaptive Learning: Powered by advanced machine learning models, the platform continuously evolves with each organization's unique environment and insider threat landscape, improving detection accuracy over time.

Powered by advanced machine learning models, the platform continuously evolves with each organization's unique environment and insider threat landscape, improving detection accuracy over time. Simplified Deployment: This composable solution seamlessly integrates with Microsoft and other cybersecurity tools, reducing setup time and delivering immediate value. The built-in Cybersecurity Aviator translates AI-generated threat detection insights and alerts into plain language for SOC analysts, enabling faster preventative actions.

This composable solution seamlessly integrates with Microsoft and other cybersecurity tools, reducing setup time and delivering immediate value. The built-in Cybersecurity Aviator translates AI-generated threat detection insights and alerts into plain language for SOC analysts, enabling faster preventative actions. Cost Prevention and ROI: The solution proactively hunts for threats to help organizations reduce their potential exposure to multi-million-dollar incidents. Also, working alongside other security tools, this solution aims to maximize the value and ROI of prior investments for customers.

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is currently available as a limited release to select customers. For information on OpenText's early adopter program, visit here.

Learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity for all your enterprise needs.

About OpenText Cybersecurity

OpenText Cybersecurity provides comprehensive security solutions for companies and partners of all sizes. From prevention, detection and response to recovery, investigation and compliance, our unified/end-to-end platform helps customers build cyber resilience via a holistic security portfolio. Powered by actionable insights from our real-time and contextual threat intelligence, OpenText Cybersecurity customers benefit from high-efficacy products, a compliant experience and simplified security to help manage business risk.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

