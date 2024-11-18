OpenText Expands Partner Ecosystem access across Full OpenText Product Suite

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that the OpenText Partner Network now has expanded access to sell OpenText's entire portfolio of solutions for information management, including Content Services, Experience Management, Security, IT Operations Management, and Developer tools along with accelerants, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, automation and analytics.

"This is a major milestone for our Partner Network, following our acquisition of Micro Focus," said Sandy Ono, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, OpenText. "It opens a wealth of new opportunities to all our Global Distributors and Value Added Resellers globally, giving them the flexibility and scope to connect with customers on all of our products, innovations and solutions to solve the most complex problems."

The full OpenText portfolio allows Partners to expand and deepen their existing customer relationships as well as building new ones. And customers can now engage with their trusted Resellers to access a broader range of OpenText innovations to tackle their digital transformations programs.

"We are working with the OpenText Partner Network to collectively grow our businesses and delight customers," added Sandy. "We are committed to providing our Partners the support they need to successfully deliver solutions for customers, be that on-prem, hybrid, or in the cloud."

"Our aim is to scale our business with the Global Distributors we already have in our network while exploring new areas of growth together," said Joel Kremke SVP, Partners and Alliances. "Working closely with our OpenText Distributors, we will fully equip and enable their network of Resellers to expand into new categories that they can deliver to customers."

The expanded portfolio access will help OpenText Distributors attract new, high-quality resellers and system integrators who have the right skills and work in the right markets to take full advantage of the wide-ranging OpenText technologies to develop new, groundbreaking solutions for their customers.

The expansion of the program has been well received with partners expressing their support:

"The OpenText Distributor Model will provide an agile and collaborative framework that Arrow and its immixGroup team can use to unlock greater value for our channel partners. The model provides expanded access to OpenText's entire portfolio of solutions and new accelerants, enabling us to provide greater innovation across commercial and public sector industries to help our reseller communities stay ahead of the curve." - Matt Brennan, Vice President, Supplier Alliances, North America, Arrow.

"Carahsoft is excited to expand our partnership with OpenText. For more than 15 years, the Carahsoft sales and marketing team has supported this technology ecosystem--through the evolution of HP Software, to Micro Focus--and now to OpenText. We are very appreciative that the OpenText Alliances team has doubled down on their efforts this year to enable our sales and marketing teams as well as our channel partners. Together, we will continue to bring their best-in-class technology to our government customers, systems integrator, and reseller communities." - Craig P. Abod, President, Carahsoft.

"At Climb, reseller partners often ask us if we know of a vendor who provides a specific solution, so they can offer more value to their customer. Now that we have broader access to OpenText's comprehensive portfolio—from Content Services and Security to AI, cloud, and automation, we can answer "yes" more often. This expanded offering unlocks exceptional and unique value for our partners, helping them stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving market." - John Einhaus, Director, Vendor Management, Climb

"Our motivation to push ahead with this portfolio expansion lies in the clear added value that we can offer our partners. By integrating OpenText solutions, we expect not only to strengthen our market position, but also to noticeably improve customer satisfaction and loyalty." - Oliver Roth, Managing Director, Prianto

"This extended agreement is good news for existing OpenText Partners as it means we will now be offering the full portfolio of OpenText's extensive range of information management, application development and document management solutions. It means Partners will be able to come to TD SYNNEX for all their OpenText requirements – from support on new business to license and subscription renewals. As a Platinum Partner, we are fully prepared to on-board and support those partners." - Rachel Paterson, Senior Director, Infrastructure Software, UK, TD SYNNEX

