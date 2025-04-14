OpenText Customers Leverage AI, Cloud and Security Solutions to Drive Transformation and Success

BMO and Catalent Pharma Solutions Partner with OpenText to Transform Business Operations and Drive Innovation

WATERLOO, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) the leader Information Management, helps organizations solve complex global problems and impactful transformation with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI and Business Technology including Security. With innovative information management solutions, including the availability of its latest flagship OpenText Cloud Editions 25.2, OpenText is helping organizations create a new digital labor force and raise human potential and productivity.

"Business is being reimaged with the power of process automation, data and the new Digital Knowledge Worker," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO of OpenText. "Information elevates all organizations, and the new digital labor force completes work faster, more accurately, and frees up human talent to drive growth, innovation and efficiencies at greater speed and scale. We are excited to partner with BMO and Catalent to as they drive transformation through Information Management."

OpenText customers are leveraging its comprehensive suite of software and AI to address critical challenges, automate processes, enhance cybersecurity, and drive rapid innovation across all industries.

Customer highlights:

BMO: Scaling content management for operational excellence

BMO, a long-term OpenText partner, scales its information management capabilities to 20 business domains, 13,000 users, and over 60 workflows by leveraging OpenText™ Content Management (Extended ECM), an intelligent enterprise content management solution that securely governs the information lifecycle. BMO's 18-year partnership with OpenText has helped boost collaboration and compliance components across the bank, enabling smarter workflows and seamless customer experiences.

"At BMO, we recognize that information is a foundational aspect of delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving operational excellence. Our partnership with OpenText has been key in enabling us to scale our content management capabilities, enhance collaboration across business domains, and further embrace innovations like AI and cloud computing," said Alok Daga, CIO of Corporate and Commercial Banking at BMO. "With the help of OpenText's secure, intelligent platforms, we are not only exceeding our clients' evolving aspirations, but also addressing critical regulatory and cybersecurity challenges."

Catalent Pharma Solutions: A paperless manufacturing vision

Catalent is leading a digital transformation as part of its mission to develop, manufacture and supply products that help people live better and healthier lives. This includes ongoing progress in moving to digital workflows and centralizing data across its global manufacturing sites, reducing waste and enhancing efficiency. OpenText's cloud solutions enable Catalent to meet rigorous regulatory requirements, securely and within a private cloud, while supporting its transition to a paperless environment.

"We are proud to partner with OpenText as part of our digital transformation journey as a leading CDMO delivering innovative products for pharma and biotech customers, markets that demand rigorous data management, security, and compliance," said Lindsay Fernandez, VP of Enterprise Applications at Catalent. "By embracing end-to-end digital integration of manufacturing processes with OpenText, we are realizing Catalent's vision of a paperless future and building a future-ready digital ecosystem as part of our commitment to driving excellence for our customers, and the patients they serve."

Looking ahead

Barrenechea concluded: "For 30 years OpenText has been automating, and we're going to keep automating within a new era that also leverages the power of AI. Information is being reimagined to serve customers more intelligently than ever before. OpenText World 2024 proved just that, and this year's conference was more than a showcase of innovations; it was a testament to the power of information as the heartbeat of every organization. With AI and information management at the forefront, the future holds limitless potential for those ready to seize it."

OpenText World 2025 will be held in Nashville from November 17 – 20, 2025, and registration is now open.

