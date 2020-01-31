Opening of the 42nd Winterlude and Programming Highlights

The 42nd edition of Winterlude opens today in Canada's Capital Region

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - The International Ice Carving Challenge, which began this morning on Sparks Street, and the official opening of the Snowflake Kingdom at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, officially kicked off the 42nd Winterlude.

Produced by Canadian Heritage as well as the City of Gatineau, and presented by Tim Hortons, the Snowflake Kingdom is a giant urban winter playground. For three weekends, magnificent snow sculptures and a full slate of activities await visitors, including super slides for tubing, a zip line ($), the Kiddie Zone, a treasure hunt and an obstacle course. There's something for everyone!

Sparks Street will come alive with activities throughout Winterlude. The festivities begin tonight at 7 p.m. with the Winterlude Kick-Off Party, the Rogers Stage featuring Sarahmée, DJ NDN and Virginia to Vegas. In addition, a special performance will highlight the decisive role the Métis Nation played in Manitoba's entry into Confederation 150 years ago.

NEW! Winterlude's iconic ice sculptures will be displayed on Sparks Street this year. Let yourself be amazed by talented world-renowned carvers, and watch them at work at three international competitions.

Opening weekend: Winterlude International Ice Carving Challenge, presented by Tim Hortons

Second weekend: Winterlude Battle of Americas Ice Carving Challenge

Third weekend: Canadian Ice Carvers' Society's Ice Carving Speed Challenge

Lighting effects and interactive light structures will add a touch of brilliance and colour to the urban winter landscape. You'll find them on Sparks Street, in the ByWard Market, and in the underpass linking Rideau Street and Colonel By Drive in Ottawa.

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Enjoy such classic winter delights as skating on the Rideau Canal Skateway (now in its 50th season), the Winter Celebration at Rideau Hall, the BeaverTails Ice Dragon Boat Festival, the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour and the Classique Ruisseau de la Brasserie amateur pond hockey tournament.

Melt away the winter blues at the Fire and Ice Festival on Bank Street and Night Lights, a creative art and light festival in the Preston Street area.

Participate in the many indoor activities, including the Canadian Culinary Championships ($), the BIG BANG Festival and other performances at the National Arts Centre, exhibitions and workshops at our national museums, the BougeBouge indoor race and the Northern Lights 2020 trade show.

On the opening weekend, don't miss the activities organized by the Métis National Council at the Canadian Museum of History, where you'll discover Métis traditions, music, dance, cuisine and crafts.

Building on the success of last year's event, WinterPride, organized by Capital Pride, returns to Winterlude with a program highlighting LGBTQ2+ culture, history and pride.

From now until February 17, 2020, Canada's Capital Region will be filled with Winterlude spirit. Consult our online calendar of events for full programming details and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for live Winterlude updates!

Loving winter outdoors AND toasty warm inside …THIS is Winterlude!

Quotes

"Canadian Heritage is proud to present the 42nd edition of Winterlude and would like to acknowledge the support of its programming partners, who showcase our country's cultural, artistic and culinary diversity. We're taking advantage of this great winter celebration to highlight the decisive role played by the Métis Nation in Manitoba's entry into Confederation 150 years ago. Discover Winterlude's rich and diverse programming, which runs until February 17."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Winterlude 2020 runs every weekend from January 31 to February 17 in the Ottawa–Gatineau region. All sites will be open on Family Day in Ontario (Monday, February 17).

Over three weekends, Canada's Capital Region will be filled with the Winterlude spirit. Sparks Street is the main hub of the festivities in Ottawa. It joins official destinations Downtown Rideau, the Rideau Canal Skateway, the ByWard Market, Bank Street, the Glebe, and Preston Street. In Gatineau, Winterlude events will be held in the Snowflake Kingdom, at the Canadian Museum of History and at Brewery Creek.

Canadian Heritage is proud to partner with more than 50 organizations and agencies whose participation enriches the Winterlude programming.

Canadian Heritage would like to thank its official Winterlude sponsors, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Tim Hortons and Rogers.

Winterlude would not be possible without the support of around 800 volunteers.

Visitors are encouraged to use the free OLG Sno-Bus service to make their way to the Winterlude official sites.

