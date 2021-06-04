Launching the summer program

MONTRÉAL, June 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - One of the finest outdoor aquatic complexes in Canada officially reopens its doors for the summer season at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday, June 5. The recreation pool for open swimming and lap swimming for the general public will be open on the first two weekends of June before being accessible every day during the summer, starting on June 19. Whether it's with your family or friends, or alone, the Aquatic Complex has something to please every swimming enthusiast.

Sanitary measures for a safe swimming experience

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is ready to welcome visitors in a safe manner, in compliance with the current sanitary measures. The capacity of the Aquatic Complex has, in fact, been reduced to meet physical distancing guidelines.

Visitors must reserve a time slot in the morning or afternoon and will have to adhere to the assigned reservation time. There will be a 30-minute interval between the two time periods to properly disinfect the site. Many one and a half hour blocks of time are available for lap swimming, although the amount varies depending on the days of the week. The reservation system is now online on the Parc Jean-Drapeau website.

Swimmers need to already have their swimsuit on when they arrive at the Aquatic Complex and must bring along their own safety vest, if needed, because the changing rooms and equipment rental systems are not available on the site.

For any questions regarding ticket pricing or to find out the best ways to get to the Aquatic Complex, please go to the web page at parcjeandrapeau.com.

An array of summer activities to suit every taste

Parc Jean-Drapeau is a favourite spot for anyone seeking to be re-energized amid nature, whether it's for enjoyment or practising a sports activity.

Swimming fans will be pleased to learn that Jean-Doré Beach will be opening on June 23. A veritable island of freshness in the heart of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, this outstanding body of water is a source of entertainment for people of all ages, water crafters and sporting enthusiasts alike, with a wide range of activities. Aquazilla will be back with its inflatable structures composed of obstacle courses; the boat rental service will be available with kayaks, pedal boats and stand-up paddleboards (SUP); open-water swimming fans can train in the marked-off areas of the beach's lake, while beach volleyball players will be thrilled by the eight courts set up on the site. A new feature this year will enable visitors to bring their own SUP or kayak to travel on the beach's lake and its lagoons.

Another new feature will see the river shuttle dock area turned into an outdoor refreshment facility, starting on June 19. Parc Jean-Drapeau's La Guinguette will provide a unique and colourful meeting spot, with a variety of outdoor installations, a stage for various performances and a well-light décor lending an evening ambiance. A vegan restaurant will allow visitors to replenish themselves with such food fare as burgers, tapas, churros and waffles. The site will be further enhanced by many features that have been set up nearby; these include ping-pong tables, transient swings along the river and areas designated for picnics.

Meanwhile, for park visitors in a reflective mood, the Sentier des îles (islands' trail) is just what you need to make your way through the Jardins des Floralies Gardens, the Mont Boullé trails, the many art works and all the symbolic places. The Balade découverte (discovery ride) is another way to be steeped in the history of the islands through a tour in an electric vehicle that highlights the many points of interest, animated by a certified guide. Biodiversity and cultural heritage being exceptionally rich at Parc Jean-Drapeau, experts will also be available for guided tours throughout the summer.

And for those who are into exercising for their well-being, the Olympic Basin and Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve have been providing many athletes with the opportunity to work out in their high-calibre facilities since the month of May. As of June 23, cyclists will be happy to learn that the track will be closed to cars on Wednesday evenings to promote high performance training.

There are also plenty of other surprises in store during the summer season; go to parcjeandrapeau.com to check out the entire program!

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

