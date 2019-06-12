Open house at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and introduction to open water swimming - Sporting weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cyclists, skaters, roller-skiers and triathletes are invited to indulge in Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve this Saturday, as the race track will be totally closed off to vehicular traffic and exclusively reserved for use by sports enthusiasts. Since the track is well regarded for its smooth asphalt and high quality surface, this is an ideal opportunity for cyclists to ride safely and stress-free on the track, without having to worry about competing against a stopwatch.

With promotions, musical entertainment and products and services demonstrations by the T-Lab and Cycles B crews, this is one gathering you don't want to miss!

Introduction to open water swimming | June 16

On Sunday, swimmers are invited to come and try out the 300-metre open water swimming course that has been set up in the heart of Jean-Doré Beach. For this special day, which will have professionals on hand to provide support, the three lanes set up will be freely accessible to participants.

The activity, which will take place on the beach's lake, is recommended for swimmers who are comfortable in deep water. To fully enjoy the experience, you are advised to bring an open water swimming buoy and a wetsuit.

Make it a date to head to Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montréal's biggest playground!

