OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Virtually Opens The Market

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Oxford and Shanghai.

"OOOOO's TSX-V listing is a culmination of hard work by too many people to mention individually, from the folks at Evermount in Canada to our team across UK, China and USA and service providers in many locations. We believe that the retail industry will continue to undergo wholesale changes and that live, interactive mobile commerce will be adopted aggressively as a new way to launch products, entertain and engage audiences and ultimately convert sales. Our mission is to take a leadership role in the fast emerging livestream economy," commented Sam Jones CEO, OOOOO.

