TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa signed the writs for Ontario's 43rd general election. Voters across the province can cast their ballots starting tomorrow until election day on June 2.

Canadian citizens residing in Ontario who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote.

To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to confirm, update or add their information to the voters list at eregistration.elections.on.ca. Voter information cards will be on their way starting May 13.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in this election, including by mail, at a returning office, and on election day. This election you can also vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district during 10 days of advance voting.

Voters can also download the new Elections Ontario app to get personalized information about when, where, and how to vote. Those who create and link their account to their voter registration will have access to a scannable version of their voter information card when they go to the polls.

When you go to vote, you will see that we have put measures in place based on the best information at the time. This may include masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizer and plexiglass barriers.

We invite all voters to participate as we keep elections safe, secure and efficient in this province.

"While this election will look a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that we can deliver a safe and secure election for both voters and our staff. I encourage Ontarians to take advantage of the many voting options available to them and to choose the one that best meets their needs."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

May 4 to 27 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on May 27 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. Regularly updated statistics on the number of applications received and the number of voting kits sent out will be available at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. Regularly updated statistics on the number of applications received and the number of voting kits sent out will be available at elections.on.ca. May 5 to June 1 – Vote by special ballot at your local returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on June 1 .

– Vote by special ballot at your local returning office until on . May 12 – Find a complete list of candidates for your electoral district at elections.on.ca after candidate nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Find a complete list of candidates for your electoral district at elections.on.ca after candidate nominations close at . May 19 to 28 – Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from . May 21 to 27 – Vote at your returning office from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Vote at your returning office from . May 21 to June 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. June 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect from June 1 to June 2 .

– Political advertising blackout in effect from . June 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from . June 2 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

