Ontario Shores to Host Mental Health Speaker Series on October 19

WHITBY, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - In recognition of Mental Illness Awareness Month, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) will host a day-long speaker series on Wednesday, October 19 featuring people with lived experiences sharing stories of recovery.

Held in the Lakeview Cafeteria (Building 5, Level 1) at 700 Gordon Street in Whitby, the main hospital site, Mental Health and Recovery Day at Ontario Shores will feature speakers with lived experience engaging in conversations on stigma, treatment, system navigation, and recovery.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 with a Youth Mental Health Panel featuring Chelsea Lall, former adolescent inpatient and current university student, and Rachel Leggett, a recent graduate from the University of Toronto who serves as a speaker for Jack.org in addition to being a Crisis Responder with Kid's Help Phone.

At 3:00 p.m. that day, Constable James Jefferson of the Greater Sudbury Police Service will deliver a keynote address where he will share his story of recovery from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder that began with a fatal shooting early into his policing career.

The evening presentation begins at 7:00 p.m. with a Family and Mental Health Panel moderated by former patient, volunteer and mental health advocate Lori Lane-Murphy. Lori will be joined on the panel by Shabnam Sukhdev, an award-winning filmmaker who chronicled her caregiving journey supporting her daughter's mental health in the documentary 'Unfinished'.

Shabnam will be joined on the panel by Candice McAllister and Shane Christensen, a daughter and father who have supported a loved one living with schizophrenia.

Each presentation will be approximately 45 minutes in length followed by refreshments and networking.

Members of the media as well as the public are welcome to attend any or all of the day's sessions. There is no charge to attend any of the day's sessions.

Visitors will be expected to adhere to all health and safety protocols in place at Ontario Shores at the time of the event.

About Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences:

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) is a leader in mental health care, providing a range of specialized assessment and treatment services for people living with complex mental illness. Patients benefit from a recovery-oriented environment of care, built on compassion, inspiration and hope. Ontario Shores engages in research, education and advocacy initiatives to advance the mental health care system.

For further information: Darryl Mathers, Communications Specialist, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences, 905-430-4055 ext. 6583, 905-435-8623, [email protected]