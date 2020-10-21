Ontario Securities Commission - OSC seeks applications for the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking new members to join the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee.

The Committee advises the Office of the Secretary on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the OSC's administrative tribunal. The Committee meets on an as needed basis. Members may also be consulted from time to time on tribunal initiatives and are required to provide written feedback.

The Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Commission and consists of staff from the Office of the Secretary, the Enforcement Branch and members from the private sector. Private sector members serve three-year terms.

Applicants must be currently practising or have practised in securities litigation within the last three years, be in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario, have an excellent knowledge of Ontario securities law and a strong interest in the development of tribunal policy and procedure.

Information about the Committee's current membership and its mandate are available on the OSC's website

Interested persons are asked to submit their resume indicating relevant experience by November 30, 2020 to [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

