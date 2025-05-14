OSC and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong expand partnership on cross-border supervision and market access

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) announced that on May 13, 2025, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further cross-border supervision and market access. This MoU marks an important milestone in the Ontario and Hong Kong relationship to advance fair, efficient, and competitive capital markets.

Effective from May 13, 2025, the MoU will strengthen regulatory collaboration and facilitate the exchange of information between the SFC and the OSC. The SFC will now include Ontario on its list of Acceptable Inspection Regimes. This will facilitate OSC-registered portfolio managers in providing investment management services in respect of SFC authorised funds, giving them greater access to Hong Kong's markets.

"The signing of this MoU between the Hong Kong SFC and the OSC marks a significant moment for both markets," said Grant Vingoe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the OSC. "Through closer collaboration, we are opening up new markets to our regulated firms, while also facilitating cross-border information sharing to protect investors. The OSC and the SFC are close allies in our work to support our firms, protect our investors, and help our capital markets grow."

"This MoU represents a pivotal step towards enhancing the regulatory collaboration between the SFC and the OSC. It also lays the foundation for asset managers in both markets to offer cross-border investment management services," said Ms. Julia Leung, the SFC's CEO. "In an ever challenging, complex and shifting global landscape, fostering cross-market industry collaborations and deepening market connectivity between Hong Kong and its trusted and like-minded overseas partners would ensure our capital markets remain robust and resilient."

