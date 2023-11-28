Ontario Science Centre's Collection of Emett's Dream Machines on Display at CF Toronto Eaton Centre along Yonge Street

The eight sculptures are part of the world's largest collection of Emett Machines owned by the Ontario Science Centre. Each winter, the Science Centre displays these fantastical machines as part of a holiday tradition – this year they will delight visitors at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Rowland Emett, a British cartoonist, is best known for designing and fabricating these machines. Featured in the classic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, his moving sculptures turned ordinary objects such as doorknobs, colanders and badminton birdies into the extraordinary by making all the pieces interconnected.

"We are delighted to bring this festive tradition of gorgeously elaborate window displays at the centre through our partnership with Ontario Science Centre," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "The holidays are a magical time of the year, and this collection perfectly encapsulates the wonder of the season, and we hope guests indulge in the sights of Rowland Emett's beautiful creations."

Visitors will be delighted by the details and are encouraged to see what objects they can spot when visiting the Dream Machines in person and tag @OntarioScienceCentre on Instagram to share their finds! At the Ontario Science Centre, visitors can enjoy more Dream Machines and marvel at the iconic 9-metre-long Tea Train along with more hands-on holiday programming. Visit ontariosciencecentre.ca for more information.

"Rowland Emett's Dream Machines are such whimsical, intricate sculptures that capture the imagination and wonder of the holiday season," said Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "We are delighted to partner with Cadillac Fairview to showcase the wonder of the Science Centre through this treasured collection that is sure to delight visitors of all ages."

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 55 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca .

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre

For further information: Media Contacts: Alanna Cobb, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8621, [email protected]; Laura Berkenblit, Ontario Science Centre, 416-676-1941, [email protected]