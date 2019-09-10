Ontario Science Centre fires up its 50th birthday celebrations in September

Science Centre turns 50 on September 26

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Raise your beakers as the Ontario Science Centre celebrates its 50th birthday! Thursday, September 26 marks 50 years to the day that the Science Centre opened its doors, launching an innovative new type of museum experience that featured interactive and immersive exhibits. To commemorate this milestone, the Science Centre offers a chock-full calendar of celebratory activities in September.

"Fifty years and 53 million visitors after its creation, the Ontario Science Centre remains an international leader in interactive science and technology learning, which is more important today than ever," said Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre. "Celebrate the Science Centre's milestone birthday by joining us for the many events we have planned in September."

From the launch of a new exhibition that explores the inner workings of the human mind to a large-scale, multimedia installation from acclaimed music video director and producer Director X to a jam-packed birthday weekend with free admission, the Science Centre invites science-enthusiasts to ring-in its birthday month in a big way. The CN Tower is also lighting up in the Science Centre's iconic green, blue and red on the evening of September 26.

September 10 | Why Don't Cars Run on Apple Juice?

The Science Centre launches a fun Q&A book for curious kids of all ages in collaboration with Annick Press. Why Don't Cars Run on Apple Juice? serves up the answers—provided by Science Centre experts—to 50 quizzical queries from its youngest and most inquisitive of visitors. Now available in hardcover for $19.95 from The Gorilla Store and major booksellers.

September 21–24 | ASTC Annual Conference

The Ontario Science Centre hosts the Association of Science-Technology Centers Annual Conference (ASTC), welcoming more than 1,400 industry leaders from around the world to share best practices, provide professional learning opportunities, network and explore Toronto.

September 22 | Life of the Earth

This large-scale artwork by contemporary Canadian artist Director X reflects on humanity, environmental degradation and Anthropocene extinctions, depicting the past, present and future of the Earth as if seen from space. Life of the Earth runs simultaneously with the Brampton-raised artist's monumental Nuit Blanche Toronto 2016 project Death of the Sun. Life of the Earth, a collaboration between the Science Centre and the City of Toronto, is part of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019. To January 5, 2020.

September 26 | 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball

The Science Centre hosts a special birthday-themed gala, the RBC Innovators' Ball. Held 50 years to the day of the Science Centre's grand opening, this year's event invites business and community leaders to invest in the next 50 years of inspiring curiosity, wonder and discovery. The 50th Birthday RBC Innovators' Ball includes an online eAuction, providing science and adventure lovers who are unable to attend the sold-out gala event with an opportunity to support the Science Centre. Bidding opens on September 19 at 9 a.m. ET and closes September 26.

September 28 | MindWorks

Take an unforgettable journey through your own mind and question how you think, feel, and react to the world around you at MindWorks, a new exhibition researched, designed and fabricated by the Ontario Science Centre. Explore topics such as consciousness, decision-making, emotions, creativity and personality to understand your own mental processes. Sparking moments of mindfulness, this exhibition encourages active questioning and discovery through hands-on experiences. Presented with Knowledge Partner the Ontario Brain Institute. To April 26, 2020.

September 28–29 | 50th Birthday Community Weekend

It's a free birthday bash for the whole community! To celebrate 50 years of wonder, curiosity and discovery, the Science Centre offers free general admission on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. Presented by TELUS, 50th Birthday Community Weekend features special guests and offers exhibitions, presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities—at no cost. The 50th Birthday Community Weekend is financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, a program of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning; a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems; and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.



