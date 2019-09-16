Ontario Science Centre answers real science questions from real kids in playful new book

"Science literacy in today's world is no longer just advantage, it's an absolute necessity to make informed decisions and participate fully in society," said Maurice Bitran, PhD, CEO and Chief Science Officer, Ontario Science Centre. "Science begins when we are curious about the world, ask questions and seek answers. By encouraging active questioning and emphasizing the joy of discovery, this book promotes science literacy and critical thinking in young readers and explorers."

To produce Why Don't Cars Run on Apple Juice?, the Science Centre partnered with Toronto-based book publisher Annick Press. By combining their expertise—science communication and publishing—they produced the 87-page book to achieve a shared goal: inspire kids to sustain a lifelong interest in science.

"We chose a range of questions to answer—from burps to black holes—to demonstrate no question is too small or silly," said Rick Wilks, President, Annick Press. "Asking questions is a way to understand the world around us—it's something kids do intuitively. With this book, we hope to both delight and further stimulate their curiosity."



All questions in the book come from kids who visited the Science Centre. The Maker Bean Café, a makerspace café located on site, collected the questions and laser-cut the most thought-provoking ones onto wooden coasters to start science conversations among café-goers. Science Centre educators and researchers answered the questions, drawing on their expertise in science and passion for science communication.

"Our goal with this book is to spark new ideas and dreams in the next generation of scientists," said author Kira Vermond. "The world is the way it is today because people throughout history have asked questions that led to scientific discoveries. We want to keep that spirit of inquiry alive."

Why Don't Cars Run on Apple Juice? is recommended for ages 7-11 but also for anyone who loves to ask, "Why?" It is available in hardcover for $19.95 from The Gorilla Store, an applied science emporium at the Science Centre, and major booksellers.

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning; a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems; and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 53 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About Annick Press

Annick Press is recognized as one of the most innovative and cutting-edge publishers of fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults in North America. Founded in 1975, Annick is home to many award-winning titles, garnering over 100 distinctions in 2018 alone. Annick's bestselling and critically acclaimed titles include The Paper Bag Princess, Red Is Best, Fatty Legs, and #NotYourPrincess. Annick creates engaging books that aim to spark a lifelong love of reading, and challenge kids to think critically about the world around them. Find out more at annickpress.com.

About Kira Vermond

Kira Vermond leads a double life. She's written more than 1,500 articles for adults as a journalist and six non-fiction books for kids about money, puberty, geography, science, fads and lies. In other words, she likes to mix things up. She lives in Guelph, Ontario.

About Suharu Ogawa

Suharu Ogawa is a Toronto-based illustrator originally from Japan. After working as an art librarian in California for several years, she packed up her suitcase and moved to Canada in 2011. Now she creates illustrations for various publications.

