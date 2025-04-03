New Survey Highlights Domestic Travel Insights: Where Ontarians Love to Go and What They're Craving Most

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As National Tourism Week (April 7-11, 2025) approaches, Destination Ontario is celebrating the power of travel with fresh insights into how Ontarians are exploring their province. According to a new survey conducted by Context Research Group (CRG) on behalf of Destination Ontario, domestic travel is at the forefront of Ontarians' minds. Nearly 9 in 10 Ontario residents are likely to take an overnight pleasure trip within the province in the next year.

With the theme Canada: Powered by Tourism, National Tourism Week is a time to recognize the vital role tourism plays in the economy and cultural fabric of the country. The tourism sector generates 1 in 10 jobs nationwide and contributes more than $100 billion in visitor spending to Canada's economy annually.

This year, Ontarians are embracing travel within their own borders, fueling local economies and discovering the diverse landscapes, attractions and experiences that make Ontario a world-class destination. The recent survey reveals the deep emotional connection that Ontarians have with their home province. According to Ontario residents, Ontario travel is rooted in natural beauty, cultural richness, and accessible getaways that balance relaxation and adventure.

Survey highlights:

Ontario residents favour well-known, scenic and easy-to-get-to destinations with the Niagara Region , Toronto , Ottawa and Muskoka emerging as the top favourites for short getaways.

residents favour well-known, scenic and easy-to-get-to destinations with the , , and emerging as the top favourites for short getaways. Nearly 60% of Ontario residents highly consider local cuisine , shopping and nature experiences when planning upcoming pleasure trips.

residents highly consider , and when planning upcoming pleasure trips. Visiting farmers' markets and dining at lakeside restaurants are top food experiences, with Niagara Region , Toronto and Prince Edward County standing out.

and are top food experiences, with , and standing out. Visiting small towns, taking scenic drives, hiking and nature walks, patio or outdoor dining, camping or cottage getaways, and swimming are the top warm season activities, with nearly 50% of Ontarians listing them as their favourites.

"Tourism is a driving force behind Ontario's economy and identity, connecting communities and creating unforgettable experiences for travellers. As we celebrate National Tourism Week, these insights show just how passionate Ontarians are about exploring their own backyard," said Vincenza Ronaldi, President and CEO of Destination Ontario. "With so much to see and do across the province, now is the perfect time to plan your next Ontario adventure."

"Destination Ontario's recent survey confirms that, with uncertainty south of the border, now more than ever Ontarians are opting for homegrown tourism offerings that celebrate our collective identity, embrace our shared history, and support our local economy," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "When booking summer getaways and fall excursions over the coming months, I encourage all Ontario residents to look to the rich, varied experiences available across our beautiful province."

National Tourism Week, now in its 15th year, is an annual initiative led by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) to highlight the impact of tourism across the country. The campaign encourages Canadians to support local businesses, explore new destinations and recognize the tourism sector's contributions to jobs and economic growth.

Destination Ontario's full domestic travel survey report and additional insights can be found here: Ontario Consumer Survey.

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is the tourism marketing agency for the province of Ontario, dedicated to inspiring travel to and within the province through innovative marketing strategies and partnerships. Through compelling storytelling and strategic promotion, Destination Ontario showcases the best of Ontario's destinations, attractions and experiences to domestic and international travellers.

