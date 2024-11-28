First Provincial Marketing Organization to Sign the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge and Pursue GreenStep Certification

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Destination Ontario has become the first provincial marketing organization to sign the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge and pursue GreenStep Solutions' globally recognized organizational certification, guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge reflects Destination Ontario's commitment to improving sustainability performance annually through 2030. This milestone represents a significant step toward building a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry in Ontario, ensuring that the province remains a top destination while reducing its environmental impact.

"We are honoured to take this important step forward in our sustainability journey," shared Vincenza Ronaldi, President and CEO of Destination Ontario. "Sustainability is essential to the future of tourism in Ontario, and we are proud to lead by example in aligning our operations with global best practices. Through the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge and the pursuit of GreenStep certification, we are not only enhancing our organizational efforts but also encouraging our industry partners to join us in creating a more sustainable future for Ontario tourism."

As a long-standing advocate for sustainable practices, the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) has partnered with GreenStep Solutions to deliver sustainable tourism certification programs to businesses in Ontario. Together, TIAO and Destination Ontario are championing sustainability as a foundational element of Ontario's tourism sector.

Andrew Siegwart, President and CEO of TIAO, expressed his support for Destination Ontario's leadership as the first provincial marketing organization to embark on the GreenStep Sustainable Tourism certification.

"We appreciate the purposeful dedication towards a sustainable tourism future as an organization, as communicators and educators of Ontario as a place to discover," stated Siegwart. "Thank you to our valued partner, GreenStep Solutions, for their expertise and guidance throughout this process. As we continue this forward motion of learning, respecting our land and each other - we continue to commit to advocating, sharing, and providing resources to advance sustainable tourism within Ontario."

Angela Nagy, President and CEO of GreenStep Solutions, shared her enthusiasm for Destination Ontario's commitment to sustainability.

"I'm excited to see that Destination Ontario, Ontario's Provincial Marketing Organization, has signed the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge and will be going through our sustainable tourism business certification, making an important contribution to the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario's efforts to ensure that the province is the destination most committed to sustainability in Canada," stated Nagy. "Leadership comes in many forms, and the Destination Ontario team is joining sustainability trailblazers from across Ontario in its efforts to measure and improve its performance."

By pursuing GreenStep certification and signing the Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge, Destination Ontario sets a precedent for provincial marketing organizations across Canada to embrace sustainability as a core value. The organization looks forward to collaborating with partners, destinations, and stakeholders to make meaningful progress toward a more sustainable tourism landscape.

For more information about Destination Ontario's Sustainable Tourism 2030 Pledge, visit: https://www.destinationontario.com/en-ca/corporate/sustainable-tourism

About Destination Ontario:

Destination Ontario is the lead tourism marketing organization for Ontario, Canada. We market Ontario to travel consumers within Ontario, Canada and around the world. We inspire travellers to make Ontario a must-see destination on their travel list and to return to the beauty of Ontario again and again. Our goal is to generate increased visitation, enhance tourism expenditures in Ontario, and contribute to provincial economic prosperity through impactful marketing and results-oriented investment partnerships. Established in 1999, Destination Ontario is an agency of the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.

www.destinationontario.com

About Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO):

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) represents the voice of tourism in the province, advocating for the interests of its diverse industry membership and working with stakeholders to promote growth and create a favorable business environment.

www.tiaontario.ca

About GreenStep Solutions Inc.:

Founded in 2008, GreenStep assists Canadian tourism businesses and destinations through consulting, training and its Global Sustainable Tourism Council recognized sustainable tourism certifications. GreenStep helps tourism businesses and organizations identify opportunities to increase sustainability while at the same time saving money and improving credibility, helping to meet the growing consumer and stakeholder demand for more responsible tourism practices and experiences. https://greenstep.ca/

SOURCE Destination Ontario

Media Contact: Liisa Sefton, Corporate Communications Manager, Destination Ontario, [email protected], 705 220-6315