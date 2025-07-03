New study shows more than half are considering a trip to Ontario, with strong interest in visiting Toronto as a FIFA World Cup host city

TORONTO, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - European travellers are showing strong interest in Ontario as a destination of choice.

According to a new Europe Pulse Study conducted by Context Research Group (CRG) on behalf of Destination Ontario and Destination Toronto, more than half of leisure travellers from the United Kingdom (U.K.), Germany and France are considering a trip to Ontario in the next two years, with Canada seen as culturally and experientially distinct from the United States (U.S.).

This marks Destination Ontario's first research project that examines new travel segments, including Outdoor Explorers, Refined Globetrotters, Culture Seekers and City Trippers. The research explores how global events are shaping traveller perceptions, how Canada is viewed as distinct from the United States and where Ontario can tailor its international marketing to align with shifting consumer sentiment. It complements Destination Ontario's ongoing U.S. and domestic research efforts that guide the organization's strategic marketing. Within the broader appeal of Ontario, Toronto is in the spotlight as it prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026. Half of surveyed European travellers are considering a trip to Toronto within the next two years. Among those likely to visit Toronto, Canada is overwhelmingly seen as a safe, inclusive and exciting destination with much to offer. Nearly one-third expressed specific interest in visiting Toronto for the World Cup.

Top Study Findings:

54 per cent of travellers from the U.K., Germany and France are likely to consider a leisure trip to Ontario in the next two years with 50 per cent considering Toronto .

and are likely to consider a leisure trip to in the next two years with 50 per cent considering . Awareness of Ontario is solid, with 92 per cent of travellers from the U.K., Germany and France aware of the province.

is solid, with 92 per cent of travellers from the U.K., and aware of the province. Canada stands apart: 87 per cent say Canada is appealing enough to visit on its own and not just as part of a North American trip and 62 per cent agree that the current political climate in the U.S. makes them less likely to want to travel to the U.S.

stands apart: 87 per cent say is appealing enough to visit on its own and not just as part of a North American trip and 62 per cent agree that the current political climate in the U.S. makes them less likely to want to travel to the U.S. Ontario and Toronto outperform leading long-haul destinations like Australia and Japan .

and outperform leading long-haul destinations like and . 32 per cent express interest in visiting Toronto for the FIFA World Cup, with U.K. respondents being the most likely (41 per cent).

Read the full study here: Europe Pulse Study

Quotes:

"European travellers are telling us that Ontario is more than a destination—it reflects the shared values of safety, inclusivity and authenticity that resonate deeply with today's global travellers. This first-of-its-kind study gives us valuable insight into how Ontario is perceived internationally and strengthens our ability to connect with the people most inspired to visit."

- Vincenza Ronaldi, President & CEO, Destination Ontario

"The Europe Pulse Study confirms Toronto's appeal among European travellers as a safe, inclusive, and culturally rich destination—with the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 offering added motivation for some. As part of our commitment to driving growth from diversified markets, we recently established new offices in the U.K. and Germany. The study offers valuable insight into how Toronto is perceived across the region, helping to inform and contextualize our efforts in these key markets."

- Andrew Weir, President & CEO, Destination Toronto

"With the variety and breadth of premier experiences we have on offer in Ontario, it's no surprise that more and more international tourists are looking to our province for their next vacation. Ontario provides a safe, welcoming environment where you can explore world wonders, world-class hospitality and unmatched beauty. As international travellers seek new destinations abroad, Ontario is ready to welcome the globe and showcase the people, places and experiences that make our province so special."

- Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Ontario is thrilled to welcome people from around the world for the FIFA World Cup. This once-in-a-lifetime event is already attracting strong interest from European fans eager to experience the matches here. As the biggest sporting event on the planet, the World Cup brings people together and shines a spotlight on Ontario as a fun, welcoming and world-class place to visit. We look forward to welcoming fans from Europe and across the globe to be part of this unforgettable moment."

- Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport

