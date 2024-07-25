ONTARIO'S FIRST NESPRESSO GREEN BAG RECYCLING SOLUTION COMES TO THE CITY OF LONDON

LONDON, ON, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada, in collaboration with Circular Materials, is proud to introduce its innovative Green Bag Recycling Program to Ontario for the first time. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Nespresso's recycling journey, as Ontario becomes the sixth province to join the program. The City of London will be the first municipality in Ontario to adopt this simple and effective Green Bag recycling solution, making it easier than ever for residents to recycle Nespresso capsules in their recycling bins at home. As a founding member of Circular Materials, Nestlé Canada played a key role in helping to bring this program to life in London.

From left to right: Shawn Lewis, Deputy Mayor, City of London ; Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada ; Allen Langon, CEO, Circular Materials. (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

The Green Bag program allows residents to place their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a green bag and place it in their recycling bin at home. Once the bags arrive at Miller Waste Systems in London, a sorting center and collection partner of Circular Materials, they are set aside and sent to a Nespresso recycling partner where the capsules undergo a mechanical process that separates the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and coffee grounds are transformed into a high-quality compost. This is all without incurring additional costs to consumers or municipalities.

"I am thrilled that London is the first city in Ontario to welcome the launch of the Nespresso Green Bag Program. We are a city that leads on climate action, and Londoners can now further contribute to a more sustainable future by using Nespresso's Green Bag Recycling Solution," said Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London.

"Implementing the Green Bag program in Ontario has been a priority for Nespresso for years now – we are proud that this additional solution is brought to London, Ontario" said Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. "Nespresso has played a key role in reducing residual materials in Canada by implementing innovative recycling solutions for over a decade now. We are confident that this collaboration with Circular Materials in Ontario will help achieve our ambitious recycling targets and we look forward to expanding this solution to other municipalities."

Previously, Nespresso Club members in London used Nespresso's Red Bag and dropped it off at a Canada Post mailbox or post office to recycle their capsules. With the Green Bag Program, members can now conveniently deposit their Nespresso green bag in their blue recycling bin. Used capsules can still be dropped off at Nespresso stores and drop-off points, but the Green Bags offer an easy and convenient solution for residents in the City of London to recycle their capsules.

"Circular Materials celebrates the expansion of Nespresso's Green Bag Solution in London, Ontario, and are proud to contribute to advancing the circular economy by bringing an easy and convenient solution to recycling in residents' homes. This initiative is a testament to the power of partnerships and collaborating with stakeholders. By working together, we are bringing innovative solutions to improve recycling and enhance the recycling system in Ontario," said Allen Langdon, CEO of Circular Materials.

Nespresso remains a pioneer in creating solutions that support producers in taking responsibility for the lifecycle of their products. This expansion into Ontario follows the successful introduction of the Green Bag Program in provinces like Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. The program, which launched in 2016, is now in place in more than 1,000 communities across the country.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Circular Materials

Circular Materials is the administrator of the common collection system in Ontario and is the national not-for-profit producer-governed organization established to support producers with meeting their obligations under extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations across Canada. Its full-service offering supports producers with meeting the requirements of EPR recycling regulations. These services include collection, management, promotion and education, and reporting. Circular Materials also represents the evolution from product stewardship to a more circular economy where materials are collected, recycled, and returned to producers for use as recycled content in new products and packaging. More information can be found at www.circularmaterials.ca.

