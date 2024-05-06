Ontario's Catholic School Trustees Elect Leadership and Honour Service at AGM

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) is pleased to announce that Michael Bellmore, Chair of the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, has been elected President of OCSTA following elections that were held during the Association's 94th Annual General Meeting in Niagara Falls.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been elected to represent Catholic trustees in Ontario and to have the privilege of working alongside the OCSTA Executive and Regional Directors to advance Catholic education throughout this province. I am committed to working together with our leadership and other Association members and partners to support Catholic School Trustees in providing Christ-centred schools that nurture the academic, spiritual, physical and social development of students," said OCSTA President, Michael Bellmore.

The Chair of the Wellington Catholic District School Board, Marino Gazzola was elected Vice-President of the Association and will serve with President Bellmore and Past President

Patrick Daly on the OCSTA Executive.

The following trustees were appointed to the OCSTA Board of Directors for the 2024-2026 term:

Region 6 – Toronto CDSB: Trustee Joseph Martino and Trustee Garry Tanuan

Region 7 – Dufferin-Peel CDSB: Chair Luz del Rosario and Trustee Shawn Xaviour

Region 8 – York CDSB: Trustee Jennifer Wigston

Region 12 – Ottawa CSB: Chair Mark Mullan

Region 13 – Halton CDSB: Janet O'Hearn-Czarnota

Region 12 OCSTA Director Mark Mullan was re-elected by the membership to represent OCSTA on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association.

The complete list of trustees on OCSTA's Board of Directors can be viewed at https://www.ocsta.on.ca/ocsta-board-of-directors/.

OCSTA Awards Program

The Association was pleased to acknowledge outstanding Catholic education leadership and service to others through the annual OCSTA Award Program. This year's awards recognized the following individuals:

2024 OCSTA Trustee Award of Merit Recipients:

Trustee Dan Dignard, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic DSB (view profile)

Vice Chair Jim McDade, Huron-Perth Catholic DSB (view profile)

2024 OCSTA Special Award Recipient:

Nancy Bodsworth-Boss, Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic DSB (view profile)

2024 OCSTA Student Trustee Alumni Award Recipient

Luke Willson, Windsor-Essex Catholic DSB (view profile)

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educates approximately 560,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: Or to arrange an interview: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, Tel: 416-460-7937/E-mail: [email protected]