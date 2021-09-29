Ontario's Catholic School Boards Support Increased Educational Commitment and Funding for Mandatory Indigenous Learning in Curriculum

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association welcomes the announcement by the Ministry of Education to expand and strengthen First Nation, Métis and Inuit content and learning throughout the province's school curriculum.

"OCSTA is pleased to support the Ministry of Education's educational commitment and funding to ensure that all students participate in focused learning about the histories, cultures, perspectives and contributions of our Indigenous Peoples in Canada. We and Catholic schools throughout Ontario are committed to Active Listening, Prayer and Right Action as we journey with our Indigenous Sisters and Brothers in a spirit of Truth and Reconciliation," stated OCSTA President, Patrick Daly.

It is hoped that the added investment of $23.96 million in targeted supports for First Nation, Métis and Inuit students, in addition to the existing funding for school boards in the 2021-22 school year, and ongoing multi-year funding will meet the needs identified in this announcement and truly help to foster greater understanding within the provincial education system.

"Ontario's Catholic school boards look forward to continuing to work in partnership with our Indigenous communities and government partners to improve outcomes for Indigenous students through a meaningful, collaborative process. Today's announcement represents a positive step towards that objective," added Mr. Daly.

The Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association is the provincial voice for publicly funded Catholic education. Founded in 1930, OCSTA represents the interests of Catholic school boards that collectively educate approximately 600,000 students in Ontario, from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-460-7937

