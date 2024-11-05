Ontario Nature Expands the Gananoque Lake Nature Reserve

Frontenac Arch climate refuge conserved forever

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Gananoque Lake Nature Reserve. This expansion, encompassing an additional 23.74 hectares (58 acres), has increased overall conservation lands and climate resiliency within the Frontenac Arch, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve that is considered one of the most biologically diverse areas in Canada.

Cerulean Warbler © Terry Parker (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

The acquired property consists of intact natural habitat, featuring deciduous and mixed forests, treed swamps, open rock barren outcrops, wetlands, thicket swamp and shoreline along Gananoque Lake. Protecting this property bolsters habitat connectivity along the Algonquin to Adirondack (A2A) corridor and adjacent protected areas such as Ontario Nature's Lost Bay Nature Reserve, Thousand Islands National Park and other land trust properties.

As a transition zone with species at both the northern and southern edge of their ranges, permanently safeguarding this property has further enhanced wildlife adaptation to climate change.

This project was made possible by the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada's Nature Fund, the Flanagan Foundation and many Ontario Nature members.

QUOTES:

"Through programs like the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is making progress toward its goal of conserving 30 percent of land and water in Canada by 2030. By working with partners such as Ontario Nature, we are helping to protect the natural environment in Ontario and across the country. Protecting land plays a vital role in helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss and contributes to the recovery of species at risk, like the Cerulean Warbler and the Eastern Musk Turtle. By engaging in a whole-of-society approach and working together, we can meet our conservation goals." — The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"It's rare to find intact habitat, where we can maintain connectivity and corridors for species. As you can imagine, the property is the perfect acquisition for us: it protects precious habitat in this highly biodiverse area along the Frontenac Arch, and it expands or existing nature reserve." — Caroline Schultz, Ontario Nature executive director

"This property offers unique geology and biodiversity—it's quite fascinating! Cliffs, rock outcrops, hilly forests, shorelines—and not to mention the 6-foot long ratsnakes! Nature developed this magnificent property, and it simply cannot be improved." — Dr. Stephen Yates, previous property owner and volunteer steward

FACTS:

16 federally listed species at risk and another 20 rare species find refuge here – including the cerulean warbler (endangered), least bittern (threatened), butternut (endangered), gray ratsnake (threatened) and eastern musk turtle (special concern).

With extensive shoreline, granite ridges, rich hardwood forest and Provincially Significant Wetlands, this ecosystem supports a vast diversity of wildlife. Freshwater species such as American eel (threatened) and grass pickerel (special concern) will benefit from the protection of more shoreline along Gananoque Lake.

The long-term vision for this nature reserve is to allow the forest to mature and to protect the established wetlands. The waterfront enables access for field research in the lake, wetlands and along the shoreline without disturbing the pristine habitat and at-risk species.

Ontario Nature estimates that this property alone stores 9,930 tonnes of carbon, with the existing Gananoque Lake Nature Reserve storing 49,510 tonnes of carbon!

ABOUT:

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $470 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $982 million in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of more than 800,000 hectares of ecologically sensitive lands.

LEARN MORE:

Visit: ontarionature.org/gananoque-lake

VIDEO AND IMAGES:

