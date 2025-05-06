Ontario Nature Announces Leadership Transition

TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabek, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – Ontario Nature, a leading environmental charity, is proud to announce its new Executive Director, Andrés Jiménez Monge.

Andrés Jiménez Monge (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

After over 19 years of dedicated service, Caroline Schultz is retiring from her role as Executive Director. Under her visionary leadership, Ontario Nature has grown its network of nature reserves, championed critical conservation legislation, increased its staff count and inspired countless Ontarians to take action for nature. "It has been a great honour to lead Ontario Nature's incredible staff, Nature Network groups and individual members. Together, we were there whenever and wherever nature needed us most. I'm excited to support the leadership transition and maintain my connection as a proud member," said Caroline Schultz.

"We are grateful for Caroline's nearly two decades of dedicated service to nature," said Kurt Kroesen, Chair of the Board of Directors. "She leaves a strong voice for biodiversity in Ontario and has led Ontario Nature through a period of exceptional growth in a very challenging environment."

With extensive experience in the conservation sector – both in Canada and Costa Rica – Andrés brings a wealth of environmental knowledge and passion. His background includes leading provincial conservation programs at Ducks Unlimited Canada and national experience as Manager for Conservation for the Weston Family Foundation. Andrés has a clear vision for biodiversity conservation, reconciliation, innovation and community engagement.

"I feel a deep sense of responsibility as I join Ontario Nature at a time when bold, thoughtful action is urgently needed," said Andrés. "I'm committed to working with our inspirational team, communities and partners to further Ontario Nature's vast legacy. We will be uncompromising in advancing science-based conservation to protect Ontario's precious biodiversity, which is increasingly threatened."

Since it was established in 1931, Ontario Nature has always been a force championing nature in the province. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents more than 30,000 members and supporters, and 150 member groups across Ontario.

About

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. For more information, visit ontarionature.org .

John Hassell, Director of Communications and Engagement, Editor, Ontario Nature | [email protected] | 416-786-2171