Media Statement - Bill 5 Must Be Withdrawn

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory now called Ontario and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 22 and May 26, the Canadian Union of Public Employees – Ontario (CUPE Ontario), Ecojustice, Friends of Attawapiskat River, Neskantaga First Nation, Ontario Nature, the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), Toronto Zoo and Wildlands League expressed our concerns and recommendations with the Government of Ontario's proposed Bill 5 to the Standing Committee on the Interior. Collectively, we believe that economic resilience can and must go hand in hand with Indigenous rights and sovereignty, robust democratic institutions, sound engineering practices, labour laws and strong environmental standards.

Bill 5 is sweeping legislation that concentrates unprecedented powers in the hands of provincial ministers without proper checks and balances. It removes independent, science-based decision-making regarding Ontario's most vulnerable species and weakens protections for their habitats. It fast tracks two politically selected projects – a mine in northern Ontario and a landfill in southwestern Ontario, without requiring comprehensive environmental assessments. The proposed "special economic zones" could be created anywhere in the province, suspending all existing laws and regulations related to labour conditions, health and safety, employment and environmental standards.

Fundamentally, Bill 5 disregards the inherent and constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous Peoples. The provincial government could unilaterally fast-track projects by bypassing the free, prior and informed consent of First Nations. The recent amendments to include Duty to Consult provisions do not address these concerns.

For Ontario to keep its competitive attractiveness, economic development must be guided by Indigenous collaboration, transparency, technical and scientific expertise, and environmental stewardship. A resilient economy depends on predictable regulatory frameworks, long-term planning and respect for Indigenous rights and democratic norms.

The Government of Ontario is limiting democratic debate on Bill 5 in the legislature and has had no time to meaningfully consider comments received through the Environmental Registry of Ontario to justify ramming this bill through.

We urge the Government of Ontario to immediately withdraw Bill 5 and sit down with Indigenous nations, labour groups, engineers, scientists, environmental organizations, industry and residents of Ontario to collaboratively develop evidence-based, inclusive and sustainable solutions for a prosperous Ontario.

SOURCE Ontario Nature

