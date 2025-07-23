Canada Can't Water Down Ontario's Wetland Loss in Global Treaty Talks

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory now called Ontario and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial - As talks begin in Zimbabwe at the 15th meeting of the parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, Ontario Nature is myth busting the Government of Ontario's contributions as described in Canada's national report.

Southern Ontario has lost over 70% of its original wetlands and ongoing losses remove a vital defense against flooding and pollution for communities across the province. However, Canada's National Report to Ramsar COP15 paints a rosy picture of a Government of Ontario that recognizes the importance of wetlands and is acting to conserve them:

Myth #1: " Ontario's Biodiversity Strategy contributes to national efforts and recognizes the importance of wetlands on the landscape."

Reality: The Government of Ontario has systematically weakened protections for wetlands over the past five years. It also hid a report by its own working group on how the province can contribute to the national protected areas target of 30% by 2030. Currently, less than 11% of lands and waters across Ontario are protected, lagging far behind many other provinces. The recent passage of Bill 5 further threatens wetlands and other vital habitats.

Myth #2: "Conservation Authorities are empowered by Ontario's Conservation Authorities Act to regulate development" in and around wetlands.

Reality: The Government of Ontario made a series of changes that eroded the ability of Conservation Authorities to regulate development and conserve wetlands. This left communities across Ontario at an elevated risk of flooding, pollution and unsustainable development.

According to Ontario Nature Conservation Campaigns Coordinator Sarah Hasenack: "From reducing flood risk, to maintaining clean water, to sustaining beloved wildlife, we all have a stake in conserving Ontario's wetlands. With enough political will, the Government of Ontario can step up to effectively protect people, wetlands and wildlife."

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents more than 30,000 members and supporters, and 150 member groups across Ontario. For more information, visit ontarionature.org.

Wetland loss and pollution in Ontario are the primary causes of the first ever extirpation of an endangered terrestrial species in Canada .

