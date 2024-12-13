TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet on December 16 in Toronto, Ontario.

"With a new administration taking office in the United States, it's never been more important for Canada's premiers to work together to protect Canadian jobs and build up stronger partnerships on both sides of the border," said Premier Doug Ford, Chair of the Council of the Federation.

Premier Ford said premiers will discuss issues of importance to Canadians, including energy security, health care and Canada-U.S. relations.

"As premiers, we're focused on protecting jobs and attracting investment, while also continuing our work to strengthen health care, including the importance of accelerating patient access to new and life-saving medications."

A closing news conference will be held at 2:00 pm ET on December 16.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

