OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as Chair of the Council of the Federation, will lead a joint mission of Canada's Premiers to Washington, D.C. on February 12, 2025.

Premiers will meet with key members of the new Administration, Congress and business leaders to advocate for maintaining strong Canada-U.S. relations by addressing shared issues such as jobs and the economy, energy, critical mineral supply chains, border security and immigration.

The U.S. sells more goods and services to Canada than it sells to China, Japan, and Germany combined. Our economic partnership is worth more than a trillion dollars annually and supports millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

"Americans and Canadians are like family. We've been allies for generations," said Premier Doug Ford, Chair of the Council of the Federation. "By working together, the U.S. and Canada have an enormous opportunity to grow our economies and bring good jobs back home on both sides of the border. Now more than ever, Canada's Premiers are best positioned to carry this message and work alongside U.S. lawmakers and business leaders."

In addition to the joint mission on February 12, some Premiers will also travel to Washington during the annual meeting of the National Governors Association on February 20-22.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Council of the Federation Secretariat

