OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - As Chair of the Council of the Federation, Ontario Premier Doug Ford will host the 2025 Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers from July 21 to 23 at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, ON.

Media Accreditation

Media representatives who wish to cover the 2025 Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers must register online by July 17, 2025. Individuals will be screened to ensure they are official media representatives.

Media Accommodation

Media representatives are responsible for making their own hotel reservations.

Media Centre

A media centre will be set up in the Waterhouse Ballroom, located on the lobby level of the Pavilion Building at Deerhurst Resort on Monday, July 21 through Wednesday, July 23. A unimic will be available in this location. The room will be equipped with wireless internet access and power outlets.

Preliminary Media Program (All times and events are to be confirmed)

All times are Eastern Time (ET).

Monday, July 21 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Waterhouse Ballroom, Lobby Level, Pavilion Building, Deerhurst Resort 7:00 p.m. Media centre closes

Tuesday, July 22 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Waterhouse Ballroom, Lobby Level, Pavilion Building, Deerhurst Resort 9:20 a.m. Photo Opportunity 4:30 p.m. Update from COF Chair 6:00 p.m. Media centre closes

Wednesday, July 23 7:00 a.m. Media registration and media centre open Waterhouse Ballroom, Lobby Level, Pavilion Building, Deerhurst Resort 1:00 p.m. Closing News Conference 6:00 p.m. Media centre closes

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Council of the Federation Secretariat

Media enquiries may be directed to: Grace Lee, Director of Media Relations, Office of the Premier of Ontario, [email protected]; Paola St-Georges, Manager, Events and Communications, Council of the Federation Secretariat, (343) 961-5811, [email protected]