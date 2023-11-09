Ontario Hockey League and Fat Bastard Burrito announce multi-year partnership

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Fat Bastard Burrito announced a multi-year partnership naming Fat Bastard Burrito the official burrito partner of the OHL. The sponsorship will place a special focus on highlighting the league's top nightly performers throughout the regular season and into the playoffs across the league's social media platforms.

"At Fat Bastard Burrito, we have a deep sense of pride in our Ontario-born heritage. Hockey being such an integral part of Canadian identity makes a partnership with OHL a natural fit," said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, MBI Brands. "It also allows us to reach a larger pool of young Canadians who lead busy lives by offering healthier meal options that don't sacrifice great taste."

With over 80 locations across Ontario, Fat Bastard Burrito is committed to powering active lifestyles through fresh customizable ingredients within its menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fat Bastard Burrito as the Official Burrito of the OHL," said Matt Gergely, OHL Director of Business Operations. "Their team has expressed tremendous interest in wanting to help tell the story of the OHL while encouraging players and fans to reach for healthier food options that will fuel them throughout the season."

The OHL will collaborate with Fat Bastard Burrito across its social media platforms and at games across the league, with exciting prizes to be won at an OHL game near you!

About the Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League is a proud member of the Canadian Hockey League which is the world's largest development hockey league with 60 teams in nine Canadian provinces and four American states. In addition to the OHL, the CHL is made up of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About Fat Bastard Burrito

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. It currently operates over 80 locations across the country and due to strong consumer demand, it continues to grow at an accelerated pace. Fat Bastard Burrito offers an innovative and delicious menu focusing on burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive and customizable flavours that customers love. Combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthier and fresh ingredients is what makes a Fat Bastard Burrito the best burrito in Canada and soon to be, the world!

