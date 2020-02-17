Ontario Heritage Trust celebrates Heritage Week 2020

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - This week, communities across the province will host special events and activities to mark Ontario Heritage Week 2020, which runs from February 17-23. This is the 36th year that Heritage Week has been celebrated in Ontario, providing a chance to explore the rich heritage of the province firsthand.

"Ontario offers the world in one province – whether it's through touring our museums, visiting our cultural sites or hiking in a nature preserve, there are many wonderful opportunities to experience heritage shared among all Ontarians," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Our history is rich because of the diversity that has built our unique cultural fabric. I encourage Ontarians to experience it this Heritage Week in local communities across the province."

The Ontario Heritage Trust kicks off Heritage Week 2020 on February 17 with a Family Fun Day event at Uncle Tom's Cabin Historic Site in Dresden. The event will explore the life of Josiah Henson – the man who founded the Dawn Settlement and helped to inspire Harriet Beecher Stowe's abolitionist novel Uncle Tom's Cabin. There will also be a guided tour of the site, arts and crafts for children, food samples, African-themed tattoos and a book signing by renowned chef Patience Chirisa, author of Za & Zoey.

Later in the week, the Trust's Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards ceremony will take place at Queen's Park. The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will present 25 individuals, organizations and projects with these prestigious awards for their dedication and leadership in conserving the many varied aspects of Ontario's heritage.

Ontarians can follow the Trust's social media accounts and check the calendar of events to learn more about our heritage, as well as the work that the Trust undertakes year-round to enrich life in our province.

"As we look back over more than 10,000 years of human history in Ontario, there is so much to discover and understand," said Harvey McCue, Chair of the Board of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "Each of us and our communities has places, stories and traditions that we value. This Heritage Week, I encourage you to explore a bit and learn something new about the people and places that have influenced our heritage."

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The Trust identifies, protects, promotes and conserves Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interprets Ontario's history, educates Ontarians of its importance in our society and celebrates the province's diversity. The Trust envisions an Ontario where the places, landscapes, traditions and stories that embody our heritage are reflected, valued and conserved for future generations.

