LINCOLN, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust is partnering with the Town of Lincoln, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and the Bruce Trail Conservancy on the Niagara Twenty Valley Trail Revitalization Project. This expanded trail network will enhance visitors' access to natural and cultural heritage sites in the Niagara region – such as the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre, Ball's Falls Conservation Area, the Trust's Ellis property and more – and will contribute to local tourism and recreational opportunities for the area. Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Greenbelt Foundation to the Ontario Heritage Trust, work at the Trust's Ellis property in Jordan Village began in March 2022.

This work involves a feasibility study to plan out the trail pathways, identify areas of improvement and necessary infrastructure, and the creation and installation of trail signage. The final trail construction will be completed as a later phase of work. The Trust's Ellis property will be closed while the feasibility study is underway. Usage of the trails along the current Twenty Valley Trail will remain open.

The current Twenty Valley Trail is a scenic two-km (1.2-mile) trail that starts in Ball's Falls Conservation Area and ends at Lake Ontario, connecting with the Waterfront Trail. Once the trail revitalization project is complete, visitors hiking along the Niagara Twenty Valley Trail will be able to access a continuous 1,366-km trail network (849 miles) connecting Ball's Falls to the Ontario Heritage Trust's Ellis property (a natural heritage site recognized as an Environmentally Significant Area), the Bruce Trail and side trails, the main street of Jordan Village and the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre.

"As Ontario continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trust remains confident that our province's heritage will be an asset for the economic recovery and revitalization of our tourism sector," said John Ecker, Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "The new trail infrastructure will preserve important natural heritage sites while connecting to the cultural and tourism experiences offered in Jordan Village and Lincoln. We are grateful for the Greenbelt Foundation's support and look forward to working with our partners to enhance visitors' experiences in the Niagara region."

Jordan Village in Lincoln is part of the Niagara Benchlands, an enchanting destination with scenic wineries and artisanal and boutique shops. Its location within the Ontario Greenbelt protected area also means that locals and tourists are treated to serene countryside and breathtaking views of the Niagara Escarpment.

"With one in four Canadians living in the Greater Golden Horseshoe, the Greenbelt is an essential resource for outdoor recreation, safely connecting with friends and loved ones, and exploring nature," said Edward McDonnell, CEO Greenbelt Foundation. "We welcome the creation of the Twenty Valley Trail and are pleased to note that the Ontario Heritage Trust and its partners are planning to improve access to these great natural areas in the Greenbelt while creating new social and economic benefits."

The Ontario Heritage Trust acknowledges that the land that it stewards, the land on which we gather, share and learn together has been home to many Indigenous nations over thousands of years. The property known as the Ellis property is part of the traditional and ancestral territory of the Anishinaabek and Haudenosaunee peoples.

As part of the project, the Trust plans to work with Indigenous partners to ensure their history and heritage are acknowledged and reflected along the trails.

The Ontario Heritage Trust conserves and protects hundreds of natural heritage sites across the province, many of which can be enjoyed through accessible trail systems. Find one near you at www.heritagetrust.on.ca/natural.

The Trust's Ellis property is located one km (0.6 miles) north of Ball's Falls Conservation Area, just west of the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre in the Town of Lincoln . To find out more about this property and the Niagara Twenty Valley Trail Revitalization Project, visit the Trust's website.

. To find out more about this property and the Niagara Twenty Valley Trail Revitalization Project, visit the Trust's website. To learn more about the Niagara Benchlands, visit www.niagarabenchlands.ca.

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. The Trust conserves provincially significant cultural and natural, tangible and intangible heritage, interprets Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educates Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

