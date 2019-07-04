Ontario Chamber of Commerce selects David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans for the 2019 OBAAs Lifetime Achievement Award

The OBAAs are the most recognized industry gala in the province focused on celebrating business success. Award recipients exemplify why Ontario is the best place to live, work, and do business. Each award recipient is selected by a panel of judges whose background and experience provide the needed independence to select award recipients that epitomize the spirit of the OBAA categories.

The OBAA Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a proven achiever and strong contributor to Ontario's economy; a pioneer in their defined business industry who has had a positive impact on the province.

"We are pleased to announce David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans, Founder and CEO of GoodLife Fitness as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Ontario Business Achievement Awards," said Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. "This award is given to an individual who demonstrates leadership in an Ontario industry that has a significant positive impact for the province and beyond. Over the last 40 years, Patch's hard work, dedication and innovation have helped to grow GoodLife to over 12,000 employees and 1.5 million members. His business acumen and ongoing service within the community has and will continue to positively impact the lives of Canadians."

From the purchase of his first club in 1979, Patch has built the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada; the fourth largest in the world; and the largest in the world owned by a single individual, with over 400 clubs across the country. In 1993, with a focus on bringing education and legitimacy to the fitness industry, Patch founded Toronto-based canfitpro. It is now Canada's largest fitness education organization with over 24,000 members.

Patchell-Evans was initially speechless upon receiving the news directly from Rossi which, for anyone who knows Patch, is quite the feat for the animated and passionate entrepreneur.

After having time to reflect, of this honour Patch said, "I believe everyone has a birthright to be healthy. To live long. To feel good. To have energy. To have vitality. I've made it my life's work to help people believe in themselves, help people believe in their own capabilities. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for recognizing my capabilities and thank you for honouring me with the recognition of my life's work. Ontario is where GoodLife started 40 years ago this year. I bought my very first club in London. It's where our home office is. Today, Ontario is home to 225 GoodLife and Fit4Less clubs and over 750,000 members. Ontarians have always been exceptionally passionate about their fitness and health, whether it's our 8,224 associates or our members. That passion has given me the platform to grow the company and help people not just across our great country, but across the globe."

Patch has given over $25 million to various non-profits across Canada. In 2007, he was awarded the Canadian Medical Association Medal of Honour for contributions to Autism treatment and research. In 2012, GoodLife Fitness pledged $5 million to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at University Health Network, establishing the first-of-its-kind private/public collaboration to help the estimated 1.3 million Canadians suffering from heart disease.

Patch holds many honourable titles including CVCA Entrepreneur of the Year, Canada's Most Admired CEOs, Ontario Chamber of Commerce Community Builder Award, London Chamber of Commerce Corporate Icon Award, International Cult Brand Award and Honorary Doctor of Laws from Western University. However, his favourites are Dad and Husband. Patch has two daughters, Kilee and Tygre, and is married to Olympian Silken Laumann.

The OBAAs, which celebrate incredible innovations and achievements, is unique in its engagement of a broad range of industry sectors and sizes from across the province. Patchell-Evans will be honoured and candidly share the story of his success at the OBAA Gala on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

About GoodLife Fitness

Proudly Canadian since 1979, GoodLife Fitness is the largest fitness club chain in Canada and the fourth largest overall in the world. With over 405 clubs from coast-to-coast, including GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less and Éconofitness Clubs, approximately 12,100 Associates and more than 1.5 million members. GoodLife is helping to transform the fitness and health of 1 in 25 Canadians every day. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of GoodLife Fitness. Follow the story on social media using hashtag #OurStory40.

About the Ontario Business Achievement Awards

The Ontario Business Achievement Awards (OBAA) is the most recognized industry gala in the province with a single focus on celebrating business success. The OBAA, which celebrate incredible innovations and achievements, is unique in its engagement of a broad range of industry sectors and sizes from across the province.

About the Ontario Chamber of Commerce

For more than a century, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has been the independent, non-partisan voice of Ontario business. The OCC's mission is to support economic growth in Ontario by defending business priorities at Queen's Park on behalf of its network's diverse 60,000 members.

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

For further information: Media Contacts: Adam Roberts, Public Relations Manager, GoodLife Fitness, mediarelations@goodlifefitness.com, C: 226-377-1815; Ceara Copps-Edwards, Senior Communications Advisor, Ontario Chamber of Commerce, cearacoppsedwards@occ.ca, Office: (647) 936-6734

Related Links

http://goodlifefitness.com

