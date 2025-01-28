2025 is the year to Live Your Good Life

New campaign celebrates life's challenges and triumphs through fitness

LONDON, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - GoodLife Fitness kicks off the new year with their 2025 campaign 'Live Your Good Life' encouraging Canadians to invest in the best version of themselves, whatever that means for them.

"As Canada's leader in fitness, we have the incredible privilege of being a part of so many people's lives – a place where people come to focus on themselves and build the life they want," says Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of marketing, partnerships and external relations with GoodLife Fitness. "Our goal is to help you feel your best, so you can be the best version of yourself in every aspect of your life. Whether you're a new parent, a student, someone in recovery or embracing the aging process, we're here to motivate and support you at every stage of your journey."

The 'Live Your Good Life' campaign features four heroes facing a variety of challenges, from finding time for yourself as a new mother, to reclaiming your identity later in life. Each hero represents a different goal from real GoodLife members. Whether that goal is to live a resilient life, a balanced life, a quality life, or an empowered life, GoodLife has the resources to support that path.

'Live Your GoodLife' also acts as an extension of 'Always a Reason', the brand's 2024 campaign that celebrated the many reasons that people go to the gym.

"This next phase in the campaign's evolution leverages the existing creative platform of 'Always a Reason' and enhances it by spotlighting the real challenges and successes that we see in GoodLife clubs every day," says Brazier.

GoodLife's marketing and creative team worked with creative agency GUT Toronto to develop the campaign, as well as production studios Airfoil Media and Gimmick Studio. Award-winning director Alexander Sworik captured relatable moments of struggle and triumph, amplifying the uplifting energy and feel-good feelings of fitness.

Visuals were captured at the GoodLife Fitness Scarborough Kennedy and Lawrence club. The cast includes paid actors along with GoodLife's own Peter Warren, a level four personal trainer from Scarborough, Ontario.

The 'Live Your Good Life' campaign will run throughout all of 2025. GoodLife plans to release different versions of the ads at strategic intervals, increasing the longevity of the campaign and building sustained interest and engagement.

"You will only meet a few of our heroes this winter," says Brazier. "We plan to reveal more throughout the year, each ad building on the previous narrative and creating a cohesive brand story that you can follow throughout 2025."

The national campaign launched on January 1, 2025 with a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes paid media, social placements, channels in GoodLife clubs, and more.

About GoodLife Fitness

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to the largest group of fitness club chains in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and CEO David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose… to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. With hundreds of Clubs across the country, GoodLife is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

