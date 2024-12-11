PWHL's Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres team up with GoodLife Fitness

Ontario teams from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) sponsored by Canada's largest gym, includes training facility and fan engagement

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and GoodLife Fitness today announced GoodLife as the official fitness club of the league's two Ontario-based teams and the official training partner of the Ottawa Charge. The multi-year agreement starts alongside the 2024-25 season and aims to drive fan engagement and growth across digital spaces, in the arena and gym.

As the official training partner of the Ottawa Charge, GoodLife has also opened an all-new training facility at their Ottawa Lansdowne Park GoodLife Fitness club. The team began training at the exclusive facility this November, using state-of-the-art equipment for strength and mobility training as well as the latest technology in muscle recovery.

"GoodLife has been dedicated to the excellence of athletes in Canada since our inception," said Tammy Brazier, senior vice president of marketing, partnerships and external relations with GoodLife Fitness. "Partnering with the PWHL is our opportunity to extend that commitment and support the new league as it continues to make strides in the world of women's sports. We're excited to collaborate with the teams and help the league reach new audiences, while providing the resources necessary for the teams to excel on the ice."

The PWHL chose to work with GoodLife Fitness for its national network of clubs and members as well as their long history of working and training with athletes.

"GoodLife is Canada's gym, and this partnership helps strengthen the future of professional women's hockey," said Chelsea Purcell, senior director of corporate partnerships, PWHL. "Their passion for fitness and performance was clear from our earliest conversations and we knew that our goals and philosophies were aligned."

Together, GoodLife and the PWHL plan to create more opportunities for fans to engage with the teams and learn more about the players. Collaborations across social media will share player training moments and interviews directly with fans throughout the season. The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge will also work with GoodLife to promote the gym's for women clubs and spaces.

As part of the agreements, GoodLife will also sponsor fan engagement initiatives during the Ontario home games, including contests and prizes provided by GoodLife for PWHL fans. The partnership will be showcased in both out-of-home and digital campaigns as well as at the Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge home games throughout the regular season.

The next Ontario home games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto where the Sceptres will play the Montréal Victoire, and Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at TD Place in Ottawa where the Charge will play the Boston Fleet. Tickets can be found online at thepwhl.com and games can be watched across Canada on TSN and CBC.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL):

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About GoodLife Fitness:

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become the largest chain of fitness clubs in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and CEO David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. Membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

SOURCE GoodLife Fitness

For more information or to book an interview: Professional Women's Hockey League, [email protected]; Heather Smith, GoodLife Fitness, [email protected], (519) 671-0157