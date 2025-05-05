Free summer fitness program helps teens across Canada build lifelong healthy habits

GoodLife celebrates 15 years of Teen Fitness, welcoming teens aged 12-17 to all 200 gyms

LONDON, ON, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - When Caroll Ianculescu of Pickering, Ontario joined GoodLife's Teen Fitness program 10 years ago, it was her first time in a gym. Today, Caroll says the program sparked her love for fitness and set her on a path of active living and helping others discover the joy of exercise.

"I loved the sense of community and achievement that working out brought me; I still do. Teen Fitness gave me a place where I could challenge myself and grow. I met people my age who became lifelong friends that I still see at the gym today. It's become my passion, my community and my career." Caroll is now a certified fitness instructor, holistic nutritionist and a GoodLife divisional manager, leading gyms across Ontario.

As GoodLife celebrates the 15th anniversary of Teen Fitness, the national program has now helped generations of teens in Canada complete over 10 million free workouts, introducing them to fitness and helping them build healthy habits early on. Today, the program is led by former Teen Fitness participants like Caroll, who went on to become lifelong exercisers and integral members of the GoodLife team.

"Over the years, we've had the incredible privilege of seeing how the Teen Fitness program can impact people long-term, creating positive relationships with exercise that can last a lifetime," said Tracy Matthews, senior vice president of experience and safety, GoodLife Fitness. "A lot of teens find their groove in this program; they discover what they love about movement, and they rejoin every summer. Many keep working out for years after, developing their own long-term fitness routines. We're even lucky enough to work with some former participants who went on to pursue fitness as a career and are now part of the GoodLife team, passing their experiences on to the next generation of Teen Fitness members."

This summer, GoodLife will open its doors to anyone between the ages of 12 and 17. Participants will have access to nearly 200 GoodLife Fitness gyms across Canada from July 3 to September 2, seven days a week, for free. Registration opens June 2 at teenfitness.ca.

Teens can use most of the gym equipment, including strength training and cardio machines, kettlebells and TRX trainers. On the GoodLife app, dozens of digital workouts are available for guided movement sessions at home or in the gym. Teens can also join in-person group fitness classes with great music and certified instructors leading everything from spin to kickboxing or yoga.

Rajan Sharma (age 21) who joined GoodLife Teen Fitness at 13 years old, says that the group fitness classes he attended as a youth helped ignite a passion for dance and fitness that still drives him today.

"I look forward to Teen Fitness every year," said Sharma, who now works as a motivator at GoodLife's Ottawa St Laurent Centre location. "When I joined the program, the guidance and support of the GoodLife staff changed my life. They gave me confidence and strength. Now, it's an honour for me to support the Teen Fitness program myself and help inspire more teens on their fitness journeys, just as GoodLife has inspired mine."

About Teen Fitness

GoodLife launched the Teen Fitness program with a mission to reduce barriers to fitness and give young people more opportunities to get active. Teen Fitness members have access to GoodLife locations across Canada seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last check-in time for Teen Fitness Members is 3 p.m., and teens can work out for up to two hours per day. Program participants will have access to:

Free workouts during dedicated workout floor hours with GoodLife Fitness experts available to provide tours and additional information to help teens get started.

Gym equipment including machines, free weights, TRX suspension trainers, and Turf Zones.

An On-Demand digital workout catalogue, including Teen Fitness options.

In-person group fitness classes including exclusive Les Mills training programs.

Find out more at GoodLife Teen Fitness.

About GoodLife Fitness

GoodLife Fitness started in 1979 in London, ON, and has since grown to become one of the largest chains of fitness clubs in Canada and the fourth largest in the world. Founder and CEO David 'Patch' Patchell-Evans started the business with one purpose…to give everyone in Canada the opportunity to live a fit and healthy good life. A membership to GoodLife Fitness gives access to clubs, amenities and virtual workouts that help to achieve this purpose. With hundreds of clubs from coast-to-coast, the GoodLife team is helping to transform the health and fitness of people across Canada every day. www.goodlifefitness.com

