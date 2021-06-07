Ontario Catholic Trustee Association Leader Elected National President

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - OCSTA is pleased to announce that our President, Patrick Daly was elected to the position of President of the Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association during the group's Annual General Meeting on June 4. The Canadian Catholic School Trustees' Association (CCSTA) is a national organization promoting excellence in Catholic education throughout Canada.

"What a tremendous honour it is for me to represent Catholic School trustees throughout Canada. I look forward to serving with them to protect, strengthen and promote the precious gift of Catholic Education," said Mr. Daly.

CCSTA represents seven provincial and territorial Catholic school trustees' associations nationwide. Collectively these associations represent over 90 Catholic school boards, which educate more than 850,000 students in almost 2,000 schools from Vancouver, British Columbia to St. John's, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories to Windsor, Ontario.

Mr. Daly assumes this national role while continuing to serve as President of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association – the official voice for publicly funded Catholic education in Ontario representing the interests of 29 English Catholic school boards that collectively educate almost 600,000 students throughout Canada's most populous province.

SOURCE Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Sharon McMillan, Director of Communications, [email protected]/416-460-7937

