Online Purchasing Solution, Yardi Marketplace Expands to Canada

SANTA BARBARA, California, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Yardi® Marketplace, an online purchasing solution for maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies, is now available in Canada.

Yardi Marketplace is a component of the Yardi® Procure to Pay Suite, which consolidates office and building supply procurement, invoice processing, vendor management and payments into a single connected solution. Yardi Marketplace is free to Yardi® PAYscan clients.

Yardi Marketplace simplifies purchasing with online catalogs that show real-time product availability, pricing and an ordering process customized for a companies' internal policies to ensure compliance. The system also accommodates in-store purchases from Acklands-Grainger®, HD Supply®, Veritiv™ and other leading suppliers. By delivering full insight into procurement activity, from purchase order to invoice to payment, Yardi Marketplace contributes to a full picture of overall financial performance.

"Property management companies in Canada have the opportunity to access more than 1 million MRO products online, including those that support environmental initiatives. Detailed spend analytics and efficiencies make Yardi Marketplace a compelling option for Canadian property managers seeking a competitive advantage," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager for Yardi Canada Ltd.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

