Yardi launches Aspire Platinum package with cutting-edge AI tools

The learning management platform upgrades its offering to include advanced features for enhanced customization, engagement and integration capabilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® is proud to announce the launch of Aspire Platinum, the newest and most advanced tier of its Yardi® Aspire learning management system, designed for property management companies that need advanced tools to scale training, improve engagement and stay ahead of change.

Among the standout features in Aspire Platinum is Aspire AI, a powerful set of content creation tools that help training teams move faster and do more. With just a few clicks, teams can generate interactive courses, embed scenario-based challenges, build assessments, translate it all to other languages and more.

"Aspire Platinum is for companies that want the latest technology to support strong, effective training programs that solve real business challenges." said Patty Evans, industry principal for Yardi Aspire. "It's built to help training teams save time, reach more people and make a bigger impact."

Platinum also includes tools that make training more interactive and efficient, such as:

Surveys and live polling for real-time feedback and engagement

for real-time feedback and engagement SCORM course compatibility for importing external content

for importing external content Embedded esignature workflows for policies, checklists and acknowledgments

for policies, checklists and acknowledgments Microsoft Teams chat integration for seamless collaboration and communication

Aspire Platinum builds on the robust foundation of the comprehensive Aspire Plus package, trusted by property management companies of all sizes. Aspire Plus features a customizable course catalog, event and mentorship management, embedded authoring tools, company resource library, mobile app and a sleek, modern, personalized learning experience.

"We designed Aspire Platinum to give companies more flexibility, faster content creation and better ways to engage their teams," added Evans. "It offers the sophistication and efficiency that today's property management leaders need, without making things more complicated."

Aspire Platinum helps organizations modernize their learning strategy, support compliance and build high-performing teams in a way that's personalized, scalable and easy to manage.

Find out which Aspire package is right for you, or book a demo to see it in action.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

