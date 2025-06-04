Yardi sponsors Changemakers series for seventh consecutive year

Senior Housing News spotlights senior living visionaries in 2025 interview series

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Celebrating innovative leadership in senior living for the seventh consecutive year, Yardi® joins Senior Housing News (SHN) in presenting the 2025 Changemakers series. The annual series recognizes a selection of senior living leaders through extensive interviews that explore proactive approaches, growth and positive change in the industry.

Senior Housing News logo: Meet the 2025 Changemakers of Senior Living, brought to you by Yardi

The 2025 Changemakers class honors industry pioneers. In-depth interviews from SHN give a firsthand look at each leader's story, advice and insights. Interviews will be released in batches and announced as the series progresses. The first batch of honorees includes Laurie Schultz of Avenue Development, Jim Lydiard of Centered Care and Amy Silva-Magalhaes of The Bristal Assisted Living. Read their full interviews with SHN.

"Each year the leaders who are recognized share fresh perspectives that resonate with the senior living industry," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The 2025 Changemakers introduce groundbreaking concepts and meaningful insights. Yardi is honored to help bring these voices to the forefront by sponsoring this series of in-depth interviews for the seventh consecutive year."

As a leading senior living technology provider, Yardi is pleased to partner with SHN to launch the 2025 Changemakers series. Explore Yardi's all-in-one solution for senior living.

