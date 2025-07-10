Yardi Announces First-Ever REfresh Live Event for Breeze Clients

REfresh Live is an in-person user conference for Breeze and Breeze Premier clients in North America

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® is thrilled to announce REfresh Live, the inaugural in-person user conference exclusively for Yardi Breeze® and Yardi Breeze Premier® clients in the U.S. and Canada. Set to take place September 2-4, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, CA, this landmark event marks a new chapter in client engagement, education and community building. To celebrate reaching one million units on Breeze and Breeze Premier, Yardi is waiving registration costs for REfresh Live this year.

REfresh Live is Sept 2-4 in San Diego, CA

"We have a lot to celebrate this year, and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate in person with our clients at REfresh Live," shared Akshai Rao, president at Yardi. "Last year Journey performed at The Rady Shell for Yardi clients, and we have another world-class band lined up this year, so it's not to be missed."

Following the record-breaking success of REfresh Virtual, which drew over 4,400 attendees, REfresh Live brings the energy and innovation of the virtual experience into a dynamic, face-to-face setting.

Attendees can expect:

Two full days of classes on property management, accounting, marketing and more

Live Q&A sessions with Yardi product specialists

Networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders

Exclusive Yardi party and concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Keynotes from Yardi leadership, offering company, product and industry insights

"The Breeze platform is all about helping small to mid-sized real estate companies manage smarter and more efficiently and REfresh Live is the perfect opportunity to show how far the platform — and our clients — have come," said Chris Ulep, vice president at Yardi. "We're excited to share new features, answer questions face-to-face and provide actionable takeaways that attendees can put to work immediately."

Registration closes on August 20. For more information and to register, visit: yardibreeze.com/refresh

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728326/Breeze_REfresh_Live.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052841/5408598/Yardi_Breeze_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Media Contact: Turner Levison, Yardi Systems, Inc. (678) 642-7532, [email protected]