Online mental health support made available to Nova Scotia communities in time of tragedy

NS Health Authority and Shoppers Drug Mart to provide free access to mental health programs for Nova Scotians coping with loss

HALIFAX, May 15, 2020 /CNW/ - As Nova Scotians continue to be deeply affected by recent tragic events, Shoppers Drug Mart has made available online mental health programs to areas of the province affected by the tragedies, in partnership with the Government of Nova Scotia and Nova Scotia Health Authority. Immediate and extended families of victims, close friends, neighbours, and others, will be contacted by their postal code and offered unique access, free of charge.

"During these already challenging times, Nova Scotians have been impacted particularly hard by terrible tragedies in their community," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We want to do what we can to help those who are coping with loss. We hope these resources will help bring them some peace and relief during their time of grieving."

These online mental health resources have been designed to meet a range of needs and include helpful articles, meditations and full access to SilverCloud Health's digital mental health platform. A partner of Shoppers Drug Mart, SilverCloud Health's platform includes confidential, in-depth and interactive programs for stress, resilience, anxiety and depression and includes access to behavioural health coaches (social workers) for one-on-one online support.

NSHA Mental Health and Addictions Program teams will continue to support members of the affected communities. They will recommend the online resources to individuals and families who could benefit from these programs as well as provide the unique link allowing them to access the customized services on the website.

"We appreciate Shoppers Drug Mart's response to the needs of our affected communities at this time by expanding their access to online support," said Sam Hodder, NSHA Mental Health and Addictions Program Senior Director. "NSHA Mental Health and Addictions Program is committed to providing high-quality mental health and addictions care and support. Virtual care and support is an important component of our care continuum. This partnership allows us to offer more ways to connect people with helpful tools and resources."

The Honourable Randy Delorey, Nova Scotia Minister of Health and Wellness, said, "Nova Scotians are going through a lot right now, particularly those living in communities directly impacted by the tragedy last month. For people who need support and resources to help them manage their mental health, wellness or an addiction, I want them to know there are options available when they are ready to reach out, either through the formal health system, in their communities, over the phone or online. The Shoppers Drug Mart programs may be suitable for many of these people in their time of need."

About Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé in Québec), and provides cosmetic dermatology services at two standalone locations, the Beauty Clinic. As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, and MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is the world's leading digital mental health company, enabling providers, health plans and employers to deliver clinically validated digital health/therapeutic care that improves outcomes, increases access and scale while reducing costs. The company's multi-award-winning digital mental health platform is a result of over 17 years of clinical research with leading academic institutions. Today, SilverCloud is being used by over 300 organizations globally to meet their populations' mental health needs. Global experts have deeply validated the platform through full randomized control trials and real-world data from over 350,000 SilverCloud users. The platform continues to lead the industry with its effectiveness, engagement, and range of clinical programs that encompasses the spectrum of mental health needs. Learn more at www.silvercloudhealth.com.

About Nova Scotia Health Authority

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) provides health services to Nova Scotians and a wide array of specialized services to Maritimers and Atlantic Canadians. NSHA operates hospitals, health centres and community-based programs across the province. Our team of health professionals includes employees, doctors, researchers, learners and volunteers. We work in partnership with community groups, schools, governments, foundations and auxiliaries and community health boards. Visit nshealth.ca for more.

NSHA Mental Health and Addictions Program is here to help.

The Provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or someone concerned about them. Call (toll-free) 1-888-429-8167.

If you would like to self-refer to our Community Mental Health and Addictions clinics, Withdrawal Management Services, or Opioid Replacement and Treatment Program, call (toll-free) 1-855-922-1122, weekdays 8:30 to 4:30*. *This line has voicemail only evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7, national support service. They offer professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people in both English and French. 1-800-668-6868

http://www.nshealth.ca/mental-health-addictions

The Shoppers Drug Mart/SilverCloud resources are offered in addition to mental health and addictions programs and services across the province, which can be found at https://novascotia.ca/mental-health-and-wellbeing/.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart

For further information: Mark Boudreau, Director, Corporate Affairs, Loblaw Atlantic, 902-802-8687, [email protected]; Marla MacInnis, Department of Health and Wellness, Government of Nova Scotia, 902-499-6428, [email protected]; Nova Scotia Health Authority Provincial media line: 1-844-483-3344, [email protected], www.nshealth.ca