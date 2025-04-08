Onix Wins 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards for Data & Analytics - North America and Industry Solutions - Telecommunications

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Onix, a data, cloud, and AI solutions provider and a 14-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in the Data & Analytics - North America and Industry Solutions - Telecommunications categories.

These prestigious awards recognize Onix's continued success within the Google Cloud ecosystem and highlight Onix's collaboration with Google Cloud, enabling customers to achieve rapid digital transformation, drive operational efficiency, and unlock business value at scale.

Onix's dual award win underscores its capacity to deliver both broad and specialized data and analytics solutions.

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Onix as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Onix's dual award win underscores its capacity to deliver both broad and specialized data and analytics solutions. They excel in industry-specific data modernization and AI-powered analytics across diverse sectors while also providing tailored, mission-critical solutions for the unique challenges of the telecommunications industry. This dual expertise allows Onix to effectively translate advanced data and AI technologies into demonstrable KPI impact and business outcomes and lead the evolution of data-driven innovation and modernization.

"Winning these awards is more than recognition; it validates Onix's strategic vision of driving data and AI-led transformation at scale," said Sanjay Singh, CEO, Onix. "By combining deep data expertise with industry-specific models, we empower enterprises to turn complexity into opportunity. Whether modernizing data infrastructure, developing business LLMs, delivering AI and agentic AI solutions, or enabling AI-driven enterprise search and automation through Agentspace, Onix is shaping the future. Our pioneering work in AI agents enhances decision-making and operational efficiency, helping clients achieve real, measurable impact in an increasingly data-driven world."

Onix's IP-backed, AI-powered solutions facilitate transformative data modernization and visual analytics, propelling businesses into the future. Proven by its work with over 20% of the Fortune 500, Onix delivers measurable impact: from validating trillions of data rows for Cisco and boosting efficiency by 80%, to streamlining the migration of 4+ petabytes of data and 250K+ data objects for a multinational telecommunications provider. Notably, Onix partnered with TELUS to modernize their data landscape, successfully migrating 14 petabytes and consolidating over 100 data sources, resulting in a 50% reduction in query execution and unlocking powerful AI capabilities.

In 2025, Onix has continued to push the boundaries of cloud modernization, data modernization, and AI enablement, spearheading large-scale transformations across industries. Apart from expanding its expertise in multi-cloud analytics, AI orchestration, and agentic AI, and industry-specific solutions, Onix is also streamlining the data-to-cloud-to-AI journey with a cutting-edge autonomous intelligence platform. Through deep collaboration with Google Cloud, Onix remains at the forefront of helping enterprises maximize the value of their data investment.

