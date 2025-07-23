Google Cloud Veteran Lee Moore Joins Onix Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Onix , a leading Google Cloud partner and provider of cloud, data, and AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Lee Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore brings more than two decades of enterprise leadership experience, including his recent role as Vice President at Google Cloud and global leader of Google Cloud Consulting.

Moore's expertise in enterprise transformation, cloud strategy, AI enablement, and partnerships aligns with Onix's mission to unlock enterprise value through data and AI. As Vice President of Google Cloud Consulting, Moore played a key role in scaling global partnerships and enabling customer success through technology-led transformation. His strategic guidance will support Onix as it advances its AI-first service offerings, deepens client impact, and expands global delivery capabilities.

"Lee's global experience leading large-scale cloud, data, and AI transformations will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions for clients worldwide," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix.

Gurvendra Suri, Tailwind Capital Operating Executive and Executive Chairman at Onix, added, "Lee brings a unique perspective from his leadership at Google Cloud Consulting. We're excited to welcome him to the Onix Board as we continue to expand our IP-led offerings in data and AI."

Will Fleder, Partner at Tailwind Capital, commented, "Lee's experience advising customers on complex data and AI projects makes him an ideal addition to guide Onix at this pivotal moment."

Moore's appointment follows key company milestones, including the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first agentic AI platform, and recognition as Google Cloud's Partner of the Year for Data & Analytics – North America and Industry Solutions – Telecommunications.

"I've long admired Onix for its exceptional talent and innovative solutions," said Moore. "I'm thrilled to join at this important stage and help drive Onix's growth as a leader in AI services on Google Cloud."

For more information, visit www.onixnet.com .

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades. As a Premier-level partner in Google's Partner Advantage program and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining the data-to-AI transformation journey. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decision intelligence — all with unmatched speed and precision.

Backed by proprietary IP such as Eagle, Raven, and Kingfisher, Onix has supported more than 1,000 enterprises in driving AI-powered innovation and delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

Onix is backed by Tailwind Capital, which invested in the company in 2022.

