Onix Brings the Power of AI Agents and Agentspace to Customer Service with Acquisition of UJET Services Unit

Strengthening Onix's position as a leading partner for Google Cloud's Customer Engagement AI Suite (CES), Agentspace, and Agentic AI with preferred UJET CCaaS implementation partner status.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Onix, a leading provider of data, cloud, and AI solutions and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, has acquired the professional services business unit of UJET, a cloud-native Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) software provider. This strategic acquisition enhances Onix's position as a premier Google Cloud partner, accelerating the delivery of next-generation, AI-driven customer engagement solutions and advancing the modernization of enterprise contact centers.

UJET's platform, built entirely on Google Cloud and deeply integrated with Google's Customer Engagement AI Suite (CES), plays a pivotal role in helping enterprises transform customer experiences using generative AI. With the addition of UJET's professional services team, Onix gains unmatched expertise in deploying CES solutions globally, positioning the company to scale rapidly and drive transformative outcomes for some of the world's most complex and high-volume contact centers.

This integration will bring together UJET's CCaaS capabilities with Onix's unique IP, Agentic AI solutions, and Agentspace across more than 10 industries. The combined offering enables customers to deploy intelligent applications that drive higher ROI and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) in customer service operations, improve customer experience, and accelerate broader AI enablement initiatives.

"Customer engagement is central to our vision, and this acquisition represents a strategic move toward greater scale, deeper specialization, and tighter alignment with Google Cloud," said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. "We've been at the forefront of agentic AI driven customer service transformation. With the addition of UJET's exceptional services team, we're reinforcing our commitment to customer engagement suite & contact center excellence, which helps enterprises to enhance customer experience at a fraction of the current transaction costs."

"To meet the growing demand for our platform and stay focused on our software innovation roadmap, we're partnering with Onix to scale our professional services operations," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET. "Onix shares our deep commitment to customer success, and their proven expertise with CES makes them a preferred partner to deliver the high-quality implementations our customers rely on."

Onix is the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year in Data & Analytics and industry solutions – Telecommunications. With a proven track record in deploying virtual agents, agent assist, and conversational AI, Onix has been a consistent leader in transforming customer engagement. This acquisition strengthens that leadership, establishing Onix as the preferred implementation partner for UJET's CCaaS platform and expanding its portfolio of AI-driven customer experience solutions. By harnessing Google Cloud's advanced Gemini models alongside Agentspace and its own Agentic AI platforms, Onix is uniquely positioned to help enterprises modernize customer service at scale.

"UJET has played a key role in advancing our vision for AI-powered customer engagement," said Dean Kontul, Division CIO Intelligent Automation at Key Bank. "We're excited to partner with Onix on the execution of that vision for a truly modernized customer experience. Its deep alignment with Google Cloud and now UJET will translate into tangible CX transformation and support our CX orchestration priorities as we further enhance our intelligent engagement model."

"Onix's M&A strategy is centered on acquiring highly strategic and complementary capabilities to our IP-led data and Agentic AI solutions, further embedding Onix deeper within its customers," said Will Fleder, Partner at Tailwind Capital. "We are thrilled to welcome the UJET professional services team to Onix. This acquisition further expands Onix's capabilities with Google CES, enhancing our credentials in CCaaS and CCAI deployments. I could not think of a better acquisition for the business in this exciting phase of modernization within the largest contact centers in the world."

About Onix

Onix is a pioneer in cloud, data, and AI-driven solutions, delivering cutting-edge, enterprise-grade innovations for over two decades. As a Premier-level partner within Google's Partner Advantage program and a 16-time Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Onix empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data through patented technologies, AI-driven automation, and deep cloud expertise.

With the launch of Wingspan, the industry's first multi-capability agentic AI platform, Onix is redefining data-to-AI transformation. Wingspan's context-aware AI agents automate workflows, accelerate AI adoption, and enhance decision intelligence—all with unmatched speed and precision.

Backed by proprietary IP like Eagle, Raven, and Kingfisher, Onix has helped 1,000+ enterprises drive AI-powered innovation, delivering measurable business impact and next-generation data modernization.

Onix is backed by Tailwind Capital, which invested in Onix in 2022.

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered contact center innovation, delivering a future-proof cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with cutting-edge AI, true multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse AI across every aspect of your customer journey and contact center operations to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and transform contact center operations for elevated experiences and actionable insights. Built on a cloud-native architecture with a unique CRM-first approach, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data insights (without storing PII). Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.

