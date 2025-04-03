One quadruple amputee, one first-time caregiver, one beaten up old motorhome, and one cross-continent crusade. What could go wrong? (Spoiler alert: a lot.)

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Crip Trip, AMI and TVO Docs' new road trip docuseries, takes viewers on a journey of hilarity, friendship and hope, while shedding light on glaring holes in support systems for members of the disability community.

Who: Daniel Ennett, a filmmaker who is a quadruple amputee, and Frederick Kroetsch, Daniel's best friend and new caregiver. These guys are polar opposites: Daniel is a social justice warrior, and Fred is a high-strung but fun-loving axxhole.

The Crip Trip's Frederick Kroetsch (left) and Daniel Ennett. (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

What: A road trip from Edmonton to New York City in a 1983 RV, pimped out for their specific needs. Daniel and Fred set out to find permanent, full-time work for Daniel, to prevent him from falling through the cracks of a broken government support system. Fred is quickly thrust into the role of full-time caregiver for someone with a disability - something he was absolutely not prepared for.

When: Beginning April 25, 2025, Crip Trip airs Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. The series can be streamed on demand, for free, on AMI+. The series will also be coming to TVO in late 2025.

The rollicking journey is filled with memorable ups and downs, including breakdowns, couple's therapy, ghost hunting, stand-up comedy attempts and discussions about disability you've never heard before. They don't shy away from showing the world what caregiving is really like, from inaccessible bathrooms to the dreaded stairs. Every obstacle in their path requires a creative solution.

The result? A "punk-rock, gonzo, road trip, buddy comedy" with a serious and heartfelt message: members of the disability community need more employment opportunities and support systems.

The stakes are high: Daniel requires expensive around-the-clock care, or he could be forced to live in a long-term care facility. Will they succeed?

