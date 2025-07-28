One Parent Responds to Rising Cost of Living and Surging Single-Parent Households in Canada

Registered nonprofit urges greater awareness of the 1.15 million children in Canada now being raised in single-parent households

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - In the wake of ongoing economic strain, One Parent , a dedicated program of registered charity Humaniti Foundation , is calling attention to the unique and often overlooked challenges facing single-parent families in Canada today. According to Statistics Canada, nearly 1.15 million children are being raised in single-parent households, quadruple the number reported in 1976. Despite these growing numbers, social systems in Canada continue to cater towards the two-parent family model, leaving many parents and their children without adequate support.

One Parent, founded by Shoaib Khan, is a transformative organization with a mission to protect and preserve the emotional well-being of children, while empowering single parents to rise in strength, rather than silence.

"Single-parent families are often expected to do twice the work with half the support," says Shoaib Khan, Founder of One Parent. "I watched my mother build a world for us from scratch. At One Parent, we exist to fill that gap and make sure children can grow in economically stable and emotionally safe homes."

Khan knows the challenges firsthand—he was raised by a single mother. He created One Parent not just to fill the gaps in support, but to build a new model of care. The organization provides no-cost, trauma-informed programs that tackle both immediate needs and long-term barriers while also working to shift public perception through storytelling and advocacy campaigns that highlight the lived strength of single-parent households. One Parent offers a comprehensive slate of free programming tailored to the realities of single-parent households, with services spanning across:

Economic Empowerment: A range of support for single-parent families include immediate financial assistance, legal support, housing assistance, financial literacy training, and more.

Therapy & Mental Health Support : Affordable options for single parents navigating trauma, burnout, or grief.

: Affordable options for single parents navigating trauma, burnout, or grief. Child Mentorship Programs: Pairing youth with mentors who can support them emotionally and academically.

The need is critical: According to UNICEF Canada, nearly half (44%) of children in single-parent families live below the poverty line, compared to just 8% in two-parent homes. And with skyrocketing housing and food costs, single parents are increasingly being forced to choose between essentials. One Parent's goal is to empower parents to achieve stability and independence, while offering continued support that ensures their children have access to equal opportunities, particularly in activities made possible through strategic community partnerships.

"One Parent is about more than survival," says Khan. "We want these families to thrive. With the right tools, single parents can become some of the strongest leaders in our communities. Our vision is not just to lift families out of crisis, but to empower them to thrive."

One Parent is a specialized initiative under Humaniti Foundation, a registered charity combining vibrant forces of entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration to solve the world's most monumental challenges. With active programs in over 30 countries, Humaniti Foundation's work includes comprehensive orphan care initiatives, a natural extension of its mission to support children who lack traditional family structures.

In 2024, Humaniti Foundation's orphan programs impacted 4,767 children living without a guardian or basic necessities in countries such as Vietnam, Dominican Republic, Turkey and more. One Parent reflects this same commitment in Canada, recognizing single-parent households often face acute vulnerabilities, from housing instability to emotional trauma. By bridging local and global efforts, Humaniti Foundation ensures no child, whether orphaned or raised by a single-parent, is left behind.

One Parent currently serves families across Ontario, with an emphasis on building partnerships with local agencies, municipal services, and donors to extend its reach.

To learn more, donate, or access services, visit www.oneparent.org/programs

About OneParent

OneParent is a community-rooted initiative that supports single-parent households through emotional wellness programs, mentorship, education, and advocacy. Founded by Shoaib Khan, OneParent is committed to preserving childhoods, empowering parents, and challenging the stigma that surrounds families led by one.

About Humaniti Foundation

Humaniti Foundation is a global organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and improving the lives of people from all walks of life, irrespective of race, religion, culture, or creed. Through innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships, we deliver social justice and drive measurable impacts worldwide. Our mission is simple: to impact billions of lives.

