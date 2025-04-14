Humaniti Named Official Award Sponsor at Global Donors Forum 2025

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Humaniti is proud to announce its role as the official award sponsor for the Global Donors Forum (GDF) 2025, the world's premier gathering of philanthropists and social impact leaders. The event will take place from April 14–16, 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye, where Humaniti's leadership team will be on-site to participate in the Forum and present four prestigious awards celebrating excellence in global philanthropy.

This year, Humaniti will present the following awards:

Best Global Charity – Honoring a nonprofit organization demonstrating outstanding innovation, impact, and commitment to global challenges.





– Honoring a nonprofit organization demonstrating outstanding innovation, impact, and commitment to global challenges. Best Global Leader – Recognizing a visionary leader championing sustainable, high-impact philanthropy.





– Recognizing a visionary leader championing sustainable, high-impact philanthropy. Best Global Female Leader – Celebrating a trailblazing woman making significant contributions to economic empowerment, justice, and philanthropy.





– Celebrating a trailblazing woman making significant contributions to economic empowerment, justice, and philanthropy. Best New Enterprise – Acknowledging a promising new initiative driving innovation and scalable social impact.

"We are deeply honoured to partner with GDF 2025 as a presenting sponsor of these meaningful awards," said Shoaib Khan, Founder of Humaniti. "This collaboration reflects our mission to uplift changemakers and elevate stories of innovation, leadership, and community-driven solutions across the globe."

GDF 2025 returns to Istanbul—a symbolic bridge between East and West—for what promises to be its most dynamic chapter yet. The Forum brings together an exclusive, invitation-only audience of high-net-worth individuals, nonprofit leaders, and global decision-makers, offering a powerful platform for Humaniti to advance its mission and connect with a global network of changemakers.

To learn more about the Global Donors Forum, visit www.globaldonorsforum.org .

About Humaniti

Humaniti is a global organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and improving the lives of people from all walks of life, irrespective of race, religion, culture, or creed. Through innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships, we deliver social justice and drive measurable impacts worldwide. Our mission is simple: to impact billions of lives.

Learn more at https://humaniti.ca/ | @wearehumaniti

Media Contact: Olivia Hallis, [email protected]