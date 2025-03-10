Humaniti Expands Global Lifesaving Aid Projects to Congo, Gambia and Tunisia

Global organization, Humaniti, expands life-changing healthcare programs in three countries, contributing to its expansive humanitarian efforts across more than 30 countries

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Humaniti , a leading global organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and improving the lives of people from all walks of life, is proud to announce its program expansion into three new countries: Congo, Gambia, and Tunisia.

With an unwavering commitment to ensuring healthcare is a basic human right, this expansion marks another significant milestone in Humaniti's movement to eradicate poverty and suffering. The organization will fund lifesaving healthcare interventions, including pediatric surgeries, free medical coverage, and the expansion of healthcare facilities to ensure vulnerable communities gain access to essential services.

Since inception, Humaniti has grown its reach to over 30 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East, addressing critical issues in healthcare, education, food security, and disaster relief. With a mission to positively impact billions of lives, Humaniti has spent years building innovative partnerships and implementing on-the-ground programs to ensure its support reaches those who need it most.

"The average Canadian is fortunate to have access to healthcare, clean water, and education - privileges that are not universally available," says Firaaz Azeez, Executive Director of Humaniti. "Humaniti's mission is to bridge this gap, delivering essential services accessible to those in need across borders. Operating in over 30 countries is a testament to our commitment in being a global humanitarian leader, though we recognize our work is far from complete."

Select Program initiatives include:

Free Medical Coverage in Gambia

In collaboration with Kairo Clinic Ltd ., Humaniti is funding a groundbreaking project to provide free medical Zakat insurance coverage to 1,400 patients in Kololi, Gambia.

Over the next eight months, this initiative will offer holistic primary care, including preventive and curative doctor consultations, laboratory investigations, antenatal care, radiology, and more. By addressing the financial barriers to healthcare, this project aims to reduce mortality and morbidity rates, offering increased accessibility to affordable healthcare services for non-accessible members of the community.

Lifesaving Pediatric Surgeries in Tunisia

In partnership with Muntada Aid's Little Heart Project, Humaniti has funded 15 critical heart surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart disease. These surgeries aim to provide lifesaving treatment for children whose families lack the financial means to afford such care.

Healthcare Expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Humaniti's initiative in Bukavu, South Kivu, focuses on strengthening the capacity of the Al-Imdaad Foundation 's Polyclinic - the only free healthcare facility in the region. The project includes the construction of additional clinic blocks and office spaces to better serve the growing number of patients in a conflict-affected area.

The clinic, which treats an average of 300 patients per month, has been instrumental in providing primary healthcare services, particularly to victims of gender-based violence, impoverished families, and orphans. This expansion aims to alleviate overcrowding, improve healthcare delivery, and ensure more vulnerable patients receive the care they desperately need.

A Movement to Transform Lives

Humaniti's healthcare initiatives reflect the organization's broader mission to revolutionize humanitarian aid by combining entrepreneurship, innovation, and collaboration. Through strategic partnerships with local organizations, Humaniti addresses critical healthcare challenges in regions where access to medical services remains limited or unaffordable. Every initiative is a step forward in a collective movement to eradicate poverty and suffering like never before in history.

Humaniti invites individuals, corporations, and organizations to support these impactful initiatives. General donations can be made to Humaniti, where every contribution helps to provide essential services to those in need.

